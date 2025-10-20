How Apple Watch will work with OxygenOS 16 via OHealth

An early peek inside this fall’s latest OHealth app shows how OnePlus plans to make the Apple Watch play nicely with OxygenOS 16. The preview guides the user through a setup that correlates the Apple Watch to a OnePlus phone via OHealth, enabling notification mirroring, call alerting, and, in all probability, health information syncing — all without leaving Bluetooth proximity between the watch and Android fundamentally.

It is not the same as a standard phone pairing, as the Apple Watch remains reliant on the iPhone for the fundamental connection, but it looks like OnePlus is trying to build a cross‑platform bridge to allow Apple Watch users to keep their wearable of choice while using a OnePlus phone.

What the setup looks like in OHealth version 4.40.7

The strings and placeholder screens from OHealth version 4.40.7, visible within the app’s APKs, trace an installation flow for OHealth Companion on Apple Watch from the App Store. Then, open the watch app to show a code and scan that code with the OnePlus phone. It matches the usual pattern where you link the accounts of two different devices communicating over a regular pairing protocol.

Once linked, the app defines several capabilities: incoming calls, direct messages, and notifications from the phone mirrored to the watch, and exercise records and health metrics from OHealth coming back from the watch. OnePlus has yet to confirm camera shutter control or phone‑finding options, but the nature of the setup flow makes that likely as well.

How the data likely flows between OHealth and Apple

Because Apple Watch can’t be paired to an Android phone directly, the connection will likely use a cloud‑assisted relay. It would effectively be an OHealth‑to‑OHealth handshake: your OnePlus phone would push mirrored alerts to your OHealth account, your iOS/watchOS companion would receive them, and the Apple Watch would display them. Conversely, health and workout data could also be via HealthKit permissions on iPhone — workout data is synced to OHealth on Android.

This architecture would have its own trade‑offs: notifications and camera shutter commands would have some latency, and message replies or call handling could be functionally limited due to Apple’s tight APIs. ECG traces or irregular rhythm notifications could also remain siloed in Apple’s ecosystem. Instead, all transmission would assume HealthKit and user permissions.

Features to expect with OxygenOS 16 Apple Watch support

Notification mirroring from the OnePlus phone to Apple Watch

Incoming call alerts delivered to the watch

Health data syncing, including exercise records and metrics

Potential camera shutter control (to be confirmed)

Potential phone‑finding options (to be confirmed)

Why this matters for OnePlus users and switchers

Apple’s share of global smartwatch shipments remains No. 1, Counterpoint Research says, and the Apple Watch is a chief switching cost for users who leave iPhone. By providing an alternative that’s actually credible, OnePlus lessens the inevitable friction for iOS‑to‑Android switchers and mixed‑device households. It’s a practical play: rather than requiring a new wearable purchase on day one, the company can meet users where they are and buy itself time to show off its own watches.

If done right, it could be one of the most consumer‑friendly inclusions in OxygenOS 16 (well, provided that you care about your past health data and established routines on Apple Watch).

A side note on NFC access and cardless entry plans

The same OHealth build also points at a stand‑alone cardless entry on OnePlus wearables — a hint that the watch could support NFC‑based door access by allowing enrollment of physical cards. My guess is that it won’t have anything to do with Apple Watch either, and be limited to certain card types and areas for security reasons (and possibly bog‑standard, not‑secure‑to‑anybody tech like MIFARE or DESFire). But it does suggest bigger aspirations for OHealth and the OnePlus watches beyond fitness.

What to watch next as OxygenOS 16 and OHealth evolve

These details are from an app teardown, so they can change when they go public. However, the existence of full setup text and screens points to Apple Watch support already far in development. Equally, look out for OHealth updates and OxygenOS 16 rollouts to talk more on beta access, features in your region at launch, and a clearer view of which Apple Watches by age and data types will be supported.