How and where to buy the Samsung Galaxy XR headset

Samsung’s long‑emergent Galaxy XR headset is now available to purchase, officially making it the first Android‑based extended reality device to arrive in consumer channels.

It's squarely pitched at the kind of shoppers eyeing high‑end mixed reality, but the purchasing is a smidge unorthodox compared to your typical run for a gizmo.

Below is precisely where you can buy the Galaxy XR (and what’s in the box), which extras are worth your budget, and how to take advantage of Samsung’s launch perks before you check out.

Availability and price details for Samsung Galaxy XR

At launch, Galaxy XR is available only through Samsung channels. You can buy it at Samsung’s site and Samsung Experience Stores. There are no third‑party retailers, marketplaces, or carrier bundles listed, which helps Samsung keep a grip on inventory (and onboarding the aforementioned partners), but does mean stock can fluctuate as demand ramps up.

The headset is now available for sale in the U.S. and South Korea. Delivery windows and store pickup availability are displayed at checkout and depend on inventory levels and the location of the order.

How to place an order for the Samsung Galaxy XR online

For the vast majority, ordering directly from Samsung online is probably your fastest avenue to it. Select your model, add optional accessories or a bundle (details below), and see delivery options before making your purchase.

Click and collect: For buyers living near a Samsung Experience Store, in‑person purchases can avoid the wait for shipping, and staff will also provide assistance with fit adjustments and setup.

Be cautious considering it is direct distribution only.

Beware resellers. Samsung will not honor benefits related to launch promotions if the headset wasn’t bought from authorized channels.

Bundles and accessories worth considering at checkout

Two of the key add‑ons available at launch together with the headset are Galaxy XR controllers and a travel case. Individually, they are $249.99 each when purchased separately on Samsung’s site, but if you bundle when selecting the headset at checkout, you can get them both for 30 percent off. If you know that you’ll want both, the bundle is the more intelligent choice, instead of piecing them together after the fact.

Wearers of glasses can add prescription inserts that adhere via magnets to the headset for $99.99. Lenses are available through EyeBuyDirect; they’re made to fit the Galaxy XR’s original frame and optics (this open back enhances peripheral vision), ensuring no edge blur for crystal‑clear gaming sessions.

Accessory stock, especially for the travel case, might be fluid. If a listing becomes unavailable, look for it at other locations, or check Experience Store stock.

What ships in the box with the Samsung Galaxy XR

When you first open up the box of Galaxy XR you will find:

Protective cover

Forehead cushion with fit adjusters

Detachable light shields for full immersion

Power cable

External battery pack

Wall charger

Lens cleaning cloth

That’s enough to get off the ground without additional purchases, though travelers and app power users are probably going to want a case and an extra pair of controllers.

Launch perks and services included with Galaxy XR

At launch, Samsung is packaging an “Explorer Pack” of services at no extra charge for a limited time. Collectively, Samsung says these perks are valued at over $1,140. That nicely negates the headset’s upfront price if you’ll take advantage of them. The package includes:

12 months of Google AI Pro

YouTube Premium

Google Play Pass

Calm Premium

Adobe’s Project Pulsar (a 3D video editing app)

Be sure to look into redemption options during setup. Some of these subscriptions will need to be activated within a certain period, and are usually for new (or lapsed) subscribers only.

Key specs that affect buying decisions for Galaxy XR

Performance comes from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 platform, backed with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. As for the micro‑OLED display, it is aimed at sharpness and clarity — a 3,552 x 3,840 resolution should ensure there are no problems there — and refresh rates default to 72Hz, but you can switch to 60Hz or request a 90Hz mode. The 2019 model has UHD 8K video playback at up to 60fps.

Comfort and visual quality are augmented with a 54–70mm IPD range and the headset’s 1.2 pounds of weight when sporting the forehead cushion. Battery life is up to 2 hours of general use, or up to 2.5 hours of video playback with the included external pack. Connectivity comes in the form of Wi‑Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, now with less latency as well as greater support for wireless accessories.

Sensor coverage is wide‑ranging: world‑facing tracking cameras with passthrough in high‑resolution color, eye‑tracking cameras, inertial measurement units, a depth sensor, and a flicker sensor. For security it uses iris recognition to unlock and input passwords — handy when typing on the virtual keyboard.

Buying tips and context before purchasing Galaxy XR

At $1,799.99, Galaxy XR is more affordable than other premium headsets, and it targets similar mixed‑reality use cases. Research firms including IDC and CCS Insight have said that consumers in this category value comfort, display quality, and the ecosystem of apps more than pure price. If you’re choosing between platforms, think about which services you currently pay for (so that content isn’t wasted), the type of content you plan to consume, and whether or not you want an Android‑centric environment to support future apps.

Before you hit the purchase button, look for any trade‑in credits, limited‑time bundles, or financing options offered at checkout on Samsung’s website. Finally, if you wear glasses or sit at the very edge of the IPD range, you can try a local Samsung Experience Store to check for fit, or budget some extra coin for prescription inserts to ensure long‑term comfort.