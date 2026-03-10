Honor Magic V6 Undercuts Galaxy Z Fold 7

Honor’s newest book-style foldable has landed with a headline play: price. Billed as the world’s thinnest foldable, the Magic V6 arrives in China starting at CNY 8,999 (roughly $1,302), dramatically undercutting the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s local starting tag of CNY 16,999. The combination of an ultra-slim chassis, extreme display brightness, and a battery bigger than most rivals gives this device a compelling value proposition right out of the gate.

Price Undercuts Samsung’s Flagship Foldable Phone

At CNY 8,999 for the base configuration, the Magic V6 comes in about 47% cheaper than Samsung’s Z Fold 7 (sold domestically as the Galaxy W26). In dollar terms, that’s roughly $1,302 versus around $2,460 for the 16GB/512GB Samsung model in China. Aggressive pricing has long been a lever for upstart foldable contenders, and Honor is leaning in hard. Industry trackers at IDC and Counterpoint Research have consistently flagged price as the top barrier to mainstream foldable adoption, and this move squarely targets that pain point.

Ultra-Thin Design Without Compromise on Durability

Honor touts the Magic V6 as the world’s thinnest inward-folding phone, measuring just 8.75mm when closed and an astonishing 4mm when open, with a featherlight 219g mass. Those numbers undercut many book-style rivals while still claiming robust durability credentials. The device lists both IP68 and IP69 ingress protection, signaling resistance to dust, immersion, and high-pressure water jets—an uncommon pairing for a foldable.

Slimming a foldable this much usually demands meticulous hinge engineering and lightweight materials. While Honor isn’t detailing every component choice here, the end result suggests careful optimization of the frame, hinge arm geometry, and internal layering, all while keeping heat dissipation and rigidity in check—typically the toughest trade-offs for ultra-thin designs.

Displays Push Extreme Brightness for Sunlight Use

Open the Magic V6 and you’ll find a 7.95-inch 120Hz inner panel that can peak at 5,000 nits, paired with a 6.52-inch 120Hz cover display that reaches up to 6,000 nits. Both are 10-bit and support 4,320Hz PWM dimming to help reduce perceived flicker at lower brightness levels. That peak brightness is among the highest we’ve seen on any phone display, foldable or otherwise, and should help with HDR pop and outdoor legibility.

The balance here matters: many foldables struggle with cover-display usability in harsh sunlight. By dialing the cover panel to 6,000 nits and keeping refresh rates matched, Honor is signaling the outer screen is meant for full-time use, not just quick glances.

Battery and Charging Lead the Pack for Endurance

Despite its svelte frame, the Magic V6 packs a sizable 6,850mAh battery, with the 1TB model stepping up to 7,150mAh. A separate global configuration is set to carry a still-hefty 6,660mAh cell. For context, Samsung’s Z Fold 7 is listed with a 4,400mAh battery. On paper, Honor’s capacity advantage is substantial, and it’s paired with 80W wired and 66W wireless charging—speeds that should all but erase day-long range anxiety for power users.

Foldables live or die by endurance and top-up speed. With capacity pushing beyond many slab phones and charging rates that exceed typical flagship norms, the Magic V6 reads like a battery-first design, which aligns with what buyer surveys from research firms often cite as a must-have for larger-screen devices.

Performance And Cameras Aimed At Flagship Users

Under the hood is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform, positioning the V6 squarely in flagship territory for CPU, GPU, and AI workloads. Camera hardware includes a 50MP main sensor, a 64MP periscope telephoto, a 50MP ultrawide, and a laser autofocus module, plus 20MP selfie shooters on both the cover and inner displays. That mix targets versatility—zoom reach, large-sensor main shots, and ultrawide flexibility—while signaling faster focus lock for low light and moving subjects.

It’s a pragmatic spec sheet for a pro-leaning foldable: the periscope gives it range for travel and events, and dual selfie cams mean video calls and quick captures work equally well open or closed.

Availability and Market Impact Across Regions

The Magic V6 is rolling out in China first, with a global 16GB/512GB variant planned for select markets. A US launch is not on the roadmap. Even with that caveat, the pricing shockwave will be felt widely: a thinner, brighter, bigger-battery foldable coming in at nearly half the price of a marquee competitor pressures the entire segment.

Foldables have been edging toward mainstream, but momentum has been uneven as buyers wait for lighter designs, better endurance, and more accessible pricing. With its combination of 8.75mm folded thickness, class-leading brightness, and a battery that dwarfs many peers, the Magic V6 offers a concrete answer to those hesitations—while setting a new benchmark that rivals will find hard to ignore.