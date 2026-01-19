HMD Teases New DUB Series Wireless Earbuds

HMD has dropped a cryptic teaser hinting at a fresh pair of true wireless earbuds, and early clues point squarely to its budget-minded DUB family. The silhouetted image shows a familiar stemmed design sliding into a compact charging case, a look that closely echoes the company’s recent DUB releases.

What the teaser shows about HMD’s upcoming earbuds

The teaser features a darkened outline of earbuds with a slim stem, angled in-ear tips, and what appears to be a pocketable case with a front indicator LED. The overall shape aligns with the DUB aesthetic, particularly models that emphasize long battery life and everyday durability over flashy design flourishes.

The silhouette bears a strong resemblance to the DUB X50 Pro, from the contour of the stems to the case lid geometry. That could mean one of two things: HMD is preparing a new variant that builds on the X50 Pro formula, or it is priming a wider rollout for a model that has only been shown selectively so far. Teasers often reuse familiar outlines to avoid giving away details such as mic placement or finish, so the final product could still surprise on features or colorways.

Where it fits in the DUB lineup and price tiers

HMD’s DUB range was introduced as a broad, value-first lineup with multiple tiers: entries like the DUB P50 and DUB X50 for the basics, the DUB S60 and DUB P60 for step-up functionality, and the DUB P70 and X50 Pro at the top of the family. The strategy is straightforward—cover the most popular price bands with consistent styling, straightforward controls, and long-lasting batteries.

Within that mix, the DUB X50 Pro has been one of the more feature-forward options, touting up to 60 hours of total playback with the case, voice assistant integration, and an IPX4 rating suited to workouts and commutes. The teaser’s form factor aligns with this template, which is why speculation centers on either a refreshed X50 Pro or a closely related sibling positioned for new markets.

Features to expect from HMD’s next DUB earbuds

Given HMD’s recent focus, expect a feature sheet that prioritizes fundamentals: stable Bluetooth connectivity, solid call quality with dual mics per bud, and battery endurance that pushes well past a week of casual listening on a single charge. The 60-hour figure attached to the X50 Pro sets a high bar that HMD will likely maintain or marginally improve.

An IPX4 or better water resistance rating is almost a given at this point, while seamless voice assistant access remains table stakes. Multipoint pairing, low-latency modes for video, and sidetone for calls are increasingly common in this tier; rivals like OnePlus’s Nord Buds line, JBL’s Tune series, and Nothing’s entry models have normalized these features, putting competitive pressure on HMD to check the same boxes.

Audio codec support will be worth watching. SBC and AAC are certainties; premium codecs like aptX, LHDC, or LC3 would be a notable bonus in the budget bracket, though HMD has typically opted for broad compatibility over niche enhancements. If the company can pair efficient codecs with its big-battery approach, it could deliver better stamina without sacrificing sound quality.

Why this launch matters for HMD and budget TWS

HMD is steadily expanding beyond phones into accessories that complement its devices and widen brand stickiness. True wireless earbuds are a logical anchor: they are impulse-friendly, frequently upgraded, and critical to everyday smartphone use. Market trackers like Counterpoint Research and Canalys have consistently flagged affordable TWS as the fastest-moving segment, driven by repeat purchases and giftable prices.

In that environment, reliable battery life and uncomplicated controls often matter more than headline-grabbing specs. HMD’s DUB family leans into those priorities, offering a consistent user experience across models while nudging buyers up the ladder with incremental upgrades like better microphones, faster charging, or stronger ingress protection. A new or expanded DUB release would reinforce that playbook and help HMD compete with aggressive contenders from BBK brands, Samsung’s budget models, and audio-first incumbents.

What to watch next as HMD readies the DUB reveal

Expect more specifics to surface through certification databases such as Bluetooth SIG and retail channel leaks, which often reveal codec support, battery capacity, or color options ahead of an official announcement. If the teaser cadence is any guide, a reveal is likely close, with availability following shortly after in key regions.

For now, the safest reading is that HMD is either broadening distribution of its X50 Pro-style earbuds or lining up a near-identical successor. Either way, a DUB-branded model with long endurance and everyday durability is on deck, aiming squarely at listeners who value battery life and simplicity over bells and whistles.