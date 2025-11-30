Hisense, LG, Samsung and Sony Cyber Monday TV Deals

Big screens are receiving small prices as Cyber Monday drops the guillotine on pricing for televisions from Hisense, LG, Samsung and Sony.

On a wide range of 55- to 85-inch models, from bright Mini-LED sets to cinematic OLEDs built for movies and next-gen gaming, shoppers are regularly saving hundreds — often $300 to $1,000.

If you’ve been holding out for a living-room upgrade, that time is now. Retailers are slashing more than in a normal seasonal promo, and 65-inch models — the most popular size in the U.S. — often dip below psychological price thresholds that kept many buyers on the fence.

Why are TV prices so low at the moment for Cyber Monday

Adobe Analytics has consistently recorded TVs among the most discounted electronics during Cyber Week, with average discount rates that surged to the low-20% range and doorbusters climbing into the 40–50% range on certain SKUs. (Circana, NPD’s new name, says 65-inch is still the volume leader, but 75- and 85-inch sets are growing fast — sizes for which holiday-targeted markdowns tend to be particularly steep.)

Large-panel production costs have been dropping, Display Supply Chain Consultants reports, and when companies introduce new generations — LG’s newest OLED EVO sets, Samsung’s Neo QLED and OLED lines, Sony’s Bravia series and Hisense’s ULED flagships — their retail partners discount previous or alongside models to clear shelf space. The result: larger screens, improved specs, lower prices.

And the Best Deals From Your Favorite Brands

Samsung: Expect significantly deep discounts on premium Mini-LED Neo QLED models (for example, QN90-class) and OLEDs (S90-class). Look for 65-inch OLEDs skimming the $1,200 range and 75-inch Neo QLEDs falling far below four digits in aggressive promos. In bright rooms, Samsung’s high-nit panels and rugged anti-reflective coatings continue to be the standard-bearer.

LG: OLED EVO models (C-series). This line of expensive, movie-loving and gaming-friendly TVs often gets reduced by $400 to $1,000 depending on the size you want. LG’s QNED Mini-LED sets also receive a good-sized drop and are well worth considering as strong all-rounders for sports and daytime TV viewing at less cost than OLED.

Sony: Bravia OLEDs (7/8-class) are premium buys that regularly get reduced in the mid-to-upper hundreds during Cyber Monday, while Mini-LED Bravia models (the 5-class, for example) provide standout motion handling and Google TV perks for gamers and sports fans. Sony’s processing continues to be a differentiator in terms of natural color and innate motion.

Hisense: Value-per-dollar star. The U8-series Mini-LED consistently outprices local rivals but punches above its weight class in terms of brightness and dimming zones while supporting 120/144Hz for gamers. Even its budget-friendly U7-series models can dip lower while delivering big-screen HDR in your living room.

What to buy based on how you watch at home

For gamers: Look for HDMI 2.1 (4K/120), VRR, ALLM and low input lag. LG’s C-series OLED has long been a favorite for gaming more responsive than (literally) any other display you can find, resulting from its deep blacks, while Samsung’s S90-class OLED and Hisense U8-series Mini-LED support 120/144Hz to produce sharper motion. For Sony Bravia sets in 2021, the combination of HDMI 2.1 with great motion processing and PS5-friendly features is one to look for.

For bright rooms and sports: Mini-LED reigns. Samsung Neo QLED and Hisense U8 offer high full-screen brightness and effective anti-glare; Sony’s Bravia Mini-LED lines maintain overall clarity of fast action with excellent motion handling. You’ll also see cleaner whites, brighter highlights and better daytime viewing compared to budget edge-lit LED sets.

For home theater: OLED remains the king of contrast. LG’s C-series and Sony’s Bravia OLEDs provide pixel-level dimming for true blacks, nuanced shadow detail and wide viewing angles. Samsung’s OLED line brings the high refresh rates for gamers who are also cinephiles.

What to know before you click Buy on a new TV

Panel tech and brightness: Mini-LED sets usually max out at 1,000 to 2,000 nits peaks with hundreds to thousands of dimming zones; they’re great for bright rooms and HDR highlight punch. The newest OLEDs can peak at 800–1,000 nits with unrivaled black levels and uniformity. Match the tech to your room lighting and viewing habits.

HDMI and gaming features: If you possess a PS5, Xbox Series X, or cutting-edge PC, concentrate on HDMI 2.1 bandwidth, 4K/120 (or 144Hz for some models), VRR and ALLM. Look for at least two HDMI 2.1 ports if you intend to hook up both a console and a high-bandwidth streaming or audio source using eARC.

HDR formats and processing: Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and effective tone-mapping are important for how good your HDR streams will look. And independent testing from the likes of Consumer Reports and RTINGS has found that processing can often be just as important as raw brightness for real-world HDR performance.

Audio and eARC: The built-in speakers are better, but still not great. Verify that it supports lossless audio pass-through via eARC to a soundbar or AVR. Things like DTS:X and Dolby Atmos decoding can provide more immersive audio, but often a premium soundbar will unlock the full experience.

Smart shopping for Cyber Monday TV deals

Look at the model year and tier: A sale-priced mid-tier set released in 2024/2025 might be better than an older flagship for motion handling (or gaming features). Look for clear model identification — and then compare specs against the brand’s tiering (as in, OLED vs Mini-LED vs QLED).

Check a product’s price history and reviews: Adobe’s holiday trend data indicates that Cyber Monday typically offers the highest TV discounts, but make sure your “sale” price is actually a steep discount from an item’s regular low. Cross-reference lab-tested reviews from independent publications to validate brightness, color accuracy and input lag claims.

Mind returns and setup: Retailers usually offer a longer window of time to return than most consumers think; check the pickup, restocking and packaging fees for big-screen returns. Budget for a good wall mount or stand and consider a simple calibration with the set’s built-in presets (for example, Filmmaker Mode or Cinema) to get accurate color out of the box.

Bottom line on this year’s Cyber Monday TV deals

Cyber Monday is dishing up the perfect storm of Full HD and Ultra HD TVs by Hisense, LG, Samsung and Sony with savings that you’re not likely to see again any time soon.

Whether you’re in the market for OLED for movies, Mini-LED for sports or HDMI 2.1 for gaming, the best deals are live — and they’re not in tens, but hundreds of dollars saved.