Hisense Faces Backlash For Ads On TV Inputs

Reports from smart TV owners are piling up that Hisense sets have been injecting ads into moments that should be ad‑free, including when switching HDMI inputs, turning on the TV, or flipping channels. The company says this was a limited experiment in Spain and is now over, but the breadth of complaints has ignited a wider debate about how far TV makers can push advertising inside core system functions.

What Owners Are Reporting About Ads on TV Inputs

Users on Reddit and enthusiast forums describe full‑screen and interstitial promos appearing the instant they change inputs or power on their set. Several posts mention Hisense models running the company’s VIDAA software, recently rebranded as Home OS, though owners of other models have chimed in as well. Spanish publications El Español and La Razón documented similar complaints from local viewers who saw ads while navigating channels, not just on the home screen.

One detail stands out: some users say they were able to request ad deactivation by providing Hisense support with a unique device ID. That implies the ad system is being routed through a centralized service capable of targeting individual devices, a common approach in connected TV ad tech but a jarring one when it touches fundamental controls like inputs and channel changes.

What the Company Says About the Ad Experiment

Hisense acknowledges running a temporary “spot test” in Spain through the VIDAA platform to evaluate ad formats tied to free content. The company maintains that the test did not prevent normal TV operation and says it has ended. That explanation clashes with the timeline and geography reflected in community reports, which span multiple countries and years, raising questions about how many users were enrolled and whether similar experiments have run elsewhere.

Why This Crosses a Line for Core TV Functions

Consumers have grown used to ads on free streaming services and even sponsored tiles on a TV’s home screen. But injecting ads into the operating system’s basic flows—power on, input switching, channel changes—feels qualitatively different. These are functional actions with clear user intent, not content discovery moments. Interrupting them undermines trust and can degrade accessibility, especially if a full‑screen ad delays or obscures a critical source like a game console or set‑top box.

It also blurs consent. Viewers may accept ads to subsidize free channels but not expect them when using a Blu‑ray player or an HDMI‑connected PC. Privacy advocates such as the Electronic Frontier Foundation have long warned that tying operating‑system behaviors to advertising can expand data collection and behavioral profiling beyond what users reasonably anticipate.

How Widespread Could It Be Across Regions and Models

The pattern described by owners suggests A/B testing or region‑based rollouts, which are standard in connected TV platforms. Device‑level toggles and unique IDs would make it easy to orchestrate controlled trials without a public software update. While only the company can clarify the scope, the mismatch between a “limited” Spanish test and multi‑market reports is fueling skepticism among power users who follow firmware behavior closely.

The Business Pressure Behind It for Smart TVs

Smart TV makers face intense pressure to monetize post‑sale. Insider Intelligence projects US connected TV ad spending in the tens of billions this year, with double‑digit growth expected as viewers shift from cable to streaming. Hardware margins are thin, and OEMs increasingly lean on platform ads, sponsored placements, and data partnerships to stay competitive.

Hisense is a major player—industry tracker Omdia places the brand near the top of global TV shipments—so even small UI changes can affect millions of living rooms. That scale amplifies risk: misjudging where ads belong can spark backlash that outweighs incremental revenue, especially in markets with strong privacy regimes like the EU’s GDPR.

What Viewers Can Do Now to Reduce Intrusive Ads

Owners concerned about intrusive ads can review TV settings for options labeled Advertising, Interest‑Based Ads, or Viewing Data and disable them. Many platforms include an Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) toggle; turning it off reduces tracking tied to on‑screen content. Keeping firmware updated can remove test code, while contacting customer support with your device ID has reportedly helped some users opt out of ad experiments.

Network‑level tools like DNS filters or a dedicated streaming box can also insulate the viewing experience by limiting the TV’s ability to fetch promotional content. In the EU, consumers may file complaints with national data protection authorities if they believe ad practices conflict with consent requirements. Consumer groups such as BEUC in Europe and Which? in the UK have previously pressed device makers over opaque data practices, and similar scrutiny could follow here if complaints persist.

The Stakes for Smart TV Trust and User Experience

A few years ago, one major TV brand settled with the US Federal Trade Commission over undisclosed tracking on smart TVs, a reminder that pushing too far can have regulatory and reputational costs. Ads that hijack essential functions are likely to be perceived as overreach, not innovation.

The fix for everyone is straightforward: clear disclosures, opt‑in consent for any OS‑level ad experiments, and hard boundaries that keep power, inputs, and channel changes ad‑free. Hisense says the test has ended; now it needs to rebuild confidence by explaining what happened, how many users were affected, and what safeguards will prevent a repeat. Viewers have shown they’ll tolerate ads—but not when they get in the way of simply turning on the TV or switching to HDMI 1.