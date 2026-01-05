Hisense CES 2026 Press Conference Live Streams

Hisense’s splash-n-sport CES moment is streaming globally, and you don’t need a badge or a place on the showroom floor to see it. Here’s precisely where to find the official livestream, the best ways to get it onto your biggest screen, and a few pro tips for watching every demo and spec callout in the highest quality.

Where else to stream the Hisense CES 2026 event

The company usually simulcasts its CES presser across its official YouTube channel and corporate site, with additional feeds on major social platforms. If you’d rather watch within some semblance of the larger show experience, the Consumer Technology Association, which puts on CES, also frequently presents partner keynotes and pressers on CES digital channels.

Quick search: Open YouTube and type in “Hisense CES 2026 Press Conference.” When you land on the official page, tap the “Notify Me” bell so that you’re notified when the stream goes live. If you prefer social feeds (which sometimes include the same broadcast), visit Hisense’s verified global accounts on X, Facebook or LinkedIn.

How to watch the Hisense CES live stream on your TV

Smart TV app: Open the YouTube app on your TV, sign in (optional but it allows you to get notifications), and search for the event. Latest Hisense, Samsung, LG, Sony and Roku TVs surface live streams almost instantly in the app’s Live row.

Open the YouTube app on your TV, sign in (optional but it allows you to get notifications), and search for the event. Latest Hisense, Samsung, LG, Sony and Roku TVs surface live streams almost instantly in the app’s Live row. Cast or AirPlay: From a phone or laptop, tap the Cast icon for Chromecast-enabled sets and dongles; use AirPlay on Apple devices to beam it to Apple TV or compatible TVs.

From a phone or laptop, tap the Cast icon for Chromecast-enabled sets and dongles; use AirPlay on Apple devices to beam it to Apple TV or compatible TVs. Consoles and set-top boxes: YouTube on PlayStation, Xbox, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV includes support for at least live 1080p, as well as 4K when available.

Get the best picture and sound quality for the stream

Resolution and HDR: If the broadcast is in 1440p or 4K, choose that setting manually in player preferences. Some manufacturer streams are available in HDR; verify the TV’s HDR setting automatically switches on, or switch it on from the HDMI input menu to your LG 49UB8200.

If the broadcast is in 1440p or 4K, choose that setting manually in player preferences. Some manufacturer streams are available in HDR; verify the TV’s HDR setting automatically switches on, or switch it on from the HDMI input menu to your LG 49UB8200. Bandwidth: YouTube advises a constant 20–25 Mbps downstream for proper 4K playback. If you have other devices sharing your connection, consider going wired Ethernet with your TV or set-top box to avoid Wi‑Fi competition.

YouTube advises a constant 20–25 Mbps downstream for proper 4K playback. If you have other devices sharing your connection, consider going wired Ethernet with your TV or set-top box to avoid Wi‑Fi competition. Audio: If the stream supports multichannel, adjust to pass-through/bitstream on your device and match the soundbar/AVR’s preferred format. There are “News” and “Speech” presets for less-action, plugged-in sessions, to raise voices over crowd ambience.

Will there be a replay of the Hisense CES 2026 event?

Yes — hours after the broadcast concludes, Hisense usually hosts an on-demand version. Full-length replays and cutdown highlight reels typically arrive on the company’s YouTube channel and social feeds. If you’re pressed for time, keep an eye out for product-specific clips that isolate TV and appliance segments.

What to look for in the Hisense CES 2026 livestream

Hisense has taken CES to show off its premium ULED range, laser TV projectors and new MiniLED backlighting technology. Look for deep dives on color volume, peak brightness, local dimming zones and AI-driven picture processing — features that make a difference when you’re comparing premium screens head to head.

The company also hints at smart home add-ons such as AI-powered appliances. This breadth jibes with CES itself, a sprawling event that typically hosts 130,000+ attendees and 4,000 exhibitors (says the Consumer Technology Association), so don’t expect the showcase to linger for long over any one category.

Context for the hype: Hisense has ranked among the world’s leading shippers of TVs in recent years according to industry trackers like Omdia, and battles are still fierce across MiniLEDs and large formats right now. The press conferences are 101 on staking out leadership at a data level, demos and early availability windows — watch for info on that in the fine print of slides.

Pro tips before you hit play on the official livestream

Log in a few minutes early to bypass any age or region prompt you might encounter and be sure to secure your preferred resolution before the crowd piles on.

If the stream is buffering, step one resolution down, close data-heavy apps or refresh your player. VPNs might introduce delay; log out if the feed craps out.

Want clean screenshots for later? Use the desktop version on Chrome or Safari, set the stream to theater mode and capture frames at full resolution. For TVs, turn on “Filmmaker Mode,” or turn off motion smoothing so that on-stage demos don’t appear artificially processed.

How to follow announcements after the Hisense CES event

For more information, visit Hisense’s newsroom and verified social channels following the broadcast for spec sheets, regional model names, pricing and availability. The media briefings usually come with press kits containing slide decks — useful for fact-checking the nitty-gritty details like dimming zone counts or panel sizes that may have whizzed past during the live event.