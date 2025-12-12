Hisense 65-Inch Canvas TV Hits Lowest Price Ever at Amazon

At Amazon, the Hisense 65-inch S7N Canvas QLED 4K TV just dropped to $699.99, the cheapest we’ve seen yet and a solid $598 off its list price of $1,297.99. That’s a 46% savings and significantly undercuts its previous Black Friday pricing by $200, some of the best art-style TV deal prices available at a top-tier retailer.

This is the closeout markdown that actually tops November’s doorbusters. If you’ve been considering a living-room focal point that pulls double duty as wall art, but don’t want to pay what the category leaders are charging, this price is difficult to pass up.

Why This Price Matters for Hisense’s Canvas TV Deal

Lifestyle TVs — those that are designed to fit discreetly into a room’s decor — generally come with a premium. Samsung’s The Frame in 65 inches frequently sells for much more than $1,200 even on sale. At $699.99, the Hisense Canvas cuts that by hundreds and still offers the tentpole trick people actually want from these models: a matte, art-forward display that looks more like a framed print when it’s not showing video.

It also hits a sweet spot for screen size. Omdia and Circana analysts have reported that 65-inch televisions are the U.S. mainstream upgrade size, accounting for a large share of revenue when households upgrade from 55 inches. Average promo pricing for 65-inch QLEDs has been more around $800–$1,000 this year. That’s aggressive for any design-first model to dip below the $700 line.

What the Hisense Canvas S7N Offers at This Price

Hisense constructs the Canvas using a QLED 4K panel designed with wide color and a low-reflection, matte-like finish that allows artwork and photography to be displayed texturally rather than glossily.

In its “Art Mode,” the TV showcases curated works of art and personal photos at a subdued brightness, with warmer tones to more closely resemble framed prints. The thin bezels and gallery aesthetic are designed to make the screen disappear in a wall montage.

Despite the lifestyle appeal, you’re not losing super-essential Hisense picture tech: quantum dot color, local dimming on some sizes (not all), and support for popular HDR formats like Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG are also in place. Hisense’s midrange models have tended to deliver unexpectedly good out-of-the-box color accuracy of late, so I wouldn’t be surprised if the Canvas is also optimized more for decor-friendly use than outright picture quality; but again, it’s still very much a 4K TV that you can watch whenever you want.

Smart TV features include the typical big apps and voice control, and connectivity is extensive with multiple HDMI ports, eARC for a soundbar, and gaming-friendly extras like Auto Low Latency Mode to reduce input lag. Its design is thin and wall-mount ready; that’s not a bug but rather the point: it’s a TV that wants to live on the wall, not sit on a stand.

Performance and Trade-Offs of the Hisense Canvas S7N

As a lifestyle package, the Canvas values style and flexibility more so than blunt-force brightness. You can expect good daytime visibility with the non-reflective finish, though without being quite as eye-searingly bright as a performance-first mini-LED model like Hisense’s U8 series. There’s good motion handling and upscaling for sports, streaming, and the like; however, serious gamers in need of 120Hz and more robust VRR support will want to check out some of Samsung’s other gaming-oriented models.

The “art TV” experience is also distinct from Samsung’s ecosystem. Samsung is investing in a gargantuan art subscription market and its One Connect box for tidier cable management. Hisense has laser-focused on what matters—showing art and personal galleries with a believable matte effect—without locking down the experience behind expensive, ongoing fees. For most shoppers, the trade-off is worth the savings.

How It Stacks Up to Samsung’s The Frame TV

In side-by-side demos, The Frame still takes the cake for accessories and ecosystem polish, as well as cable management. But where many homes are concerned, the Canvas makes up in one way or another for its distance from perfection with an illusion: the matte finish, slim bezels, and Art Mode deliver the same “is that a telly?” moment across the room. At under $700, the value proposition seems pretty clear — especially if you’re planning to air your own photos or free galleries rather than shell out for a subscription library.

Should You Buy the Hisense Canvas S7N Right Now?

Deal cycles for TVs can be funky after big shopping events, but record lows on name-brand units are often short-lived. If this size and style is on your wishlist, $699.99 is a standout floor for a 65-inch art-focused QLED. Make sure the listing is for the S7N Canvas version, verify that it’s being sold by a top seller, and budget extra for a thin wall mount if you don’t want the panel using up space with a plain old bezel.

Bottom line: This is the lowest price we’ve seen on the Hisense Canvas in 65 inches at Amazon. If you’ve been craving the framed-art aesthetic but not the framed-art price, it’s time to pounce.