Hisense 100-inch QLED Fire TV now $700 off at $1,299.99

If you’ve been waiting this long to get a huge screen in your home, it just got a little more reasonable. The Hisense 100-inch Class QD6 Series QLED 4K Smart Fire TV is now $700 off its list price for a grand total of $1,299.99. That’s a deep 35% discount and the lowest price ever for this model, if we’re to believe long-time price tracker CamelCamelCamel.

If you’re shopping for a true theater-sized display as opposed to a projector or smaller, premium TV, this deal sets a new low for cost per inch. Priced at about $13 per diagonal inch, it undercuts a lot of 75- and 85-inch sets on price per square inch (and yet delivers the simplicity and brightness of a regular TV).

Why this $700 price cut on the 100-inch TV matters

Large screens are the fastest-growing part of the TV marketplace. Analysts at Omdia have pointed out double-digit growth in shipments of 75-inch-and-larger displays, fueled by more efficient manufacturing and aggressive pricing from value-forward brands. This markdown moves solidly into the mainstream consideration category, not just for dedicated theater rooms.

It’s also one of the few instances where the headline specs match the dimensions. Unlike its budget large-format predecessors that sacrificed one feature for another, this Hisense packages quantum dot (QLED) color, high dynamic range support, and a nimble smart TV platform. In other words, it’s not like you’re sacrificing core performance to get the size.

Key specs and features of the Hisense QD6 Series Fire TV

The QD6 Series features a QLED panel with Quantum Dot color that supports more than one billion shades. That extended color volume pays dividends in sports, animation, and nature documentaries, where saturated colors and subtle gradients are crucial. Dolby Vision support applies dynamic tone mapping to compatible content, and Dolby Atmos compatibility is ready for immersive audio provided by a soundbar or an A/V receiver (audio/video receiver).

For gamers, there is a native 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium, which minimize tearing and judder in fast action. This feature is especially useful for graphics-intensive games with variable frame rates. Console gamers can also leverage up to 120Hz modes on PS5 and Xbox Series X, while HDMI 2.1 GPUs enable much higher refresh ceilings on PC.

As a Fire TV, the streaming interface is baked right in, including easy access to many of the top services and an Alexa voice remote for hands-free search and control. If you want to tweak settings beyond those out-of-the-box presets, the platform offers granular picture adjustments — good for specific HDR modes and more advanced motion settings for different kinds of content.

Who should buy a 100-inch TV and how to size your room

Think room first, then specs. The width of a 16:9, 100-inch screen is approximately 87 inches, which means you’re going to need a large wall and seating distance to match. THX and SMPTE both recommend viewing angles between 30–40 degrees; based on a 100-inch, 4K TV, that usually means a couch about 8–12 feet away. At those kinds of distances, 4K’s extra detail really shows through—without you being able to make out the individual pixel structure, too.

Whether you enjoy live sports, cinematic blockbusters, or split-screen gaming, the size makes the experience. A household wrangling between a higher-end 77- to 85-inch OLED and a larger QLED might also think about usage. In bright family rooms watched during the day, a QLED TV’s high brightness often beats that of a projector and does more than some less expensive screens to manage reflections.

Setup and delivery considerations for a 100-inch TV

Logistics matter at this size. If available, in-room delivery is worth choosing, and you will probably need two people to safely move and unbox the set. Before you buy a stand or wall bracket for a 100-inch TV, confirm the television’s weight as well as its VESA mounting pattern. Make sure your media console or anything else you use can handle the width and has plenty of real estate for cable management.

On the connection front, save your top-bandwidth HDMI input for next-gen consoles or a gaming PC. For streaming, bandwidth is all-important; Netflix advises a minimum of 15 Mbps for 4K, and higher speeds will help maintain HDR quality during peak hours on more than one device.

TV versus projector at 100 inches: pros and trade-offs

Ultra-short-throw projectors can get you close to that kind of screen size, but usually at the sacrifice of needing an ambient light rejecting screen and a delicate setup that doesn’t match a TV’s black levels and HDR punch in well-lit rooms.

A 100-inch TV delivers instant-on operation, a consistent level of brightness, and makes integration with game consoles and streaming boxes more convenient, which is intriguing for day-to-day use.

Bottom line: a compelling deal on a 100-inch Hisense TV

A $700 discount on a 100-inch Hisense QLED Smart Fire TV is one of those major discounts that big-screen shoppers wait for. It’s 35% off, has robust gaming talents, and a proven smart platform that doesn’t suck. It pumps out real home-theater scale without the typical pains of installation. If you have the room and the appetite for a wall of picture, this all-time low price is the sign to go big.