“Hey Plex” voice trigger stops working on Galaxy S26 phones

New Galaxy S26 owners are running into a puzzling problem: the Perplexity assistant’s “Hey Plex” wake phrase has gone quiet. The app still works when launched manually, and you can map the side key to invoke it, but hands-free activation appears to be broken or missing for many devices. Reports surged after the latest software update, prompting questions about whether this is a bug, a policy change, or the byproduct of a larger shift in voice activation on Samsung’s newest flagships.

What exactly is failing with “Hey Plex” on Galaxy S26

Early adopters say the Perplexity experience looked complete out of the box: the assistant responded; the wake phrase worked; everything felt native. After updating, however, “Hey Plex” stopped triggering. Several users also noticed Perplexity didn’t appear in the phone’s default assistant list, even after installing the app. That mismatch — the service functioning when launched, but the hotword and system-level placement missing — strongly suggests a permissions or integration toggle has been flipped off at the platform level.

Complicating matters, the Perplexity app isn’t consistently preinstalled on all Galaxy S26 units. Where it isn’t present by default, owners are downloading it from the store, only to find that wake word support remains unavailable. This lines up with Samsung’s typical approach to assistant support: basic invocation via button or gesture is straightforward, but always-on hotword access is gated behind deeper system hooks.

Why the wake word is in transition on Galaxy S26 devices

Perplexity’s CEO, Aravind Srinivas, recently acknowledged on X that the company is transitioning from “Hey Plex” to “Hey Perplexity.” If that migration is underway, it would neatly explain the disruption. Wake words are not just branding; they’re part of an on-device detection pipeline that must be trained, enrolled, and authorized at the firmware level to run continuously on low-power audio hardware. If the phone’s firmware still expects “Plex” while the app or cloud layer is moving to “Perplexity,” the safest fail state is to disable the hotword rather than risk false triggers or privacy regressions.

The change also avoids brand confusion. There’s already a well-known Plex media platform, and short, ambiguous keywords tend to produce more accidental activations. Longer phrases reduce false positives and make it easier to localize wake word models. The trade-off is coordination: OEMs need to update system whitelists, and app developers must roll out new enrollment flows and on-device models in lockstep. Miss that narrow timing window, and features flicker — exactly what S26 owners are seeing.

How Samsung’s system changes affect Perplexity on S26

On Samsung phones, third-party assistants plug into Android’s voice interaction framework, but always-on hotword access typically requires an OEM grant and sometimes a regional toggle. Security updates can also reset or tighten background audio privileges. The S26’s recent update introduced other system-level changes (including automation features), which may have refreshed permissions or temporarily removed Perplexity from the “default assistant” role until the new wake word is certified.

It wouldn’t be the first time an assistant stumbled during a rebrand. When Google shifted emphasis from “OK Google” to “Hey Google,” some devices needed a separate voice model download and retraining prompt before hotword detection stabilized. Apple’s consolidation from “Hey Siri” to “Siri” on newer hardware followed a similar staged rollout, gated by firmware support. These moves underscore that wake word changes are ultimately a joint software-and-silicon exercise, not just a text update.

What you can try right now to restore hands-free use

Update everything: check for the latest Samsung software and the newest Perplexity app build. Staged rollouts often trail firmware updates by a few days.

Reassign your default assistant: Settings > Apps > Default apps > Digital assistant app. If Perplexity isn’t listed, that’s a strong sign the system-side integration flag hasn’t been flipped for your build or region.

Confirm microphone and battery settings: ensure microphone permission is granted and battery optimization isn’t restricting background activity for Perplexity. While hotword access relies on special hooks, aggressive power modes can still interrupt supporting processes.

Map the side key: Settings > Advanced features > Side key > Press and hold. Assign Perplexity so you retain fast access while hotword support is in flux.

Retrain the wake word if offered: if Perplexity prompts you to enable “Hey Perplexity,” complete enrollment and reboot. Voice model downloads sometimes require a restart to attach to the low-power audio engine.

Given the public acknowledgment of a wake word transition, the most likely resolution is a coordinated app update from Perplexity and a small patch or server-side configuration from Samsung to re-enable the new phrase. Historically, these assistant-level adjustments roll out in waves, often resolving within days to a couple of weeks, depending on carrier certifications and regional firmware tracks. Keep an eye on official support channels from both companies for confirmation that “Hey Perplexity” is live.

Bottom line on Perplexity’s wake phrase for Galaxy S26

“Hey Plex” isn’t broken so much as being replaced — and Galaxy S26 owners are caught between versions. The assistant still works; the hotword is the missing piece. Until the new phrase is fully deployed across app, firmware, and regional builds, hands-free activation will remain spotty. Update your software, set Perplexity as the default assistant where possible, and use the side key as a stopgap. The moment “Hey Perplexity” rolls out end to end, the wake word should be back — and more reliable than before.