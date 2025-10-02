Helium Mobile free plan gets rid of always-on location

An already compelling free cellular offering just became a lot harder to pass up. Helium Mobile has ditched the always-on location sharing of its Zero plan—the biggest stumbling block for many privacy-minded users who were otherwise on the fence. Rather than constant monitoring, customers now only have to use a small slice of data each month to keep the line running.

What changed and why it matters for Helium’s Zero plan

Zero’s offering caught people’s eye at launch—an ad-supported service with no cost of service, and limited minutes, texts, and data offered primarily for free by tracking usage patterns by consumers (and anyone else who happens to be there). That made them the counterparties in any exchange on the platform, not tradable person-to-person like old-economy service providers were.

The downside was the constant sharing of location, which had clear implications for privacy and battery life. That condition is gone. Helium Mobile now prescribes eligibility based on light monthly usage rather than continuous background tracking, bringing the plan into line with mainstream privacy norms.

This update is still an easy entry point for those thinking about a backup line or a first phone for a teen or wanting the flexibility of dual SIM for travel. It also sweetens the plan for those who disable location services by default. The practical upside: less creepy-reaching apps, fewer background-running processes, and less frustration about where your location data may be going.

How the free Zero plan from Helium Mobile works today

Zero comes with a fixed monthly serving—3GB of data, 300 texts, and 100 minutes—for free. Simply use a small amount of data per month to keep the plan going. No credit card is required at sign-up, so trying out the service doesn’t come with financial friction.

Helium Mobile is a division of Nova Labs and uses a hybrid model with a 5G partner network nationwide in addition to its own infrastructure for coverage. In the real world, that translates into everyday usable performance akin to an MVNO while Helium dabbles with new methods of offloading traffic when and where it’s feasible. For a lot of people, it’s a great option as the second line on dual-SIM phones: your main carrier dies out and you can fall back to another network.

Aside from the monthly free allocation, optional incentives are offered through the Cloud Points program—actions including referrals and surveys garner points. Points can be converted to offers such as gift cards, enabling active users to get more value out of the plan without having mandatory tracking switched on.

Privacy and data trade-offs after removing location

Ad-supported and data-supported business models aren’t new in the world of mobile, but the near-constant location sharing was a step too far for a service meant to be consumer-friendly. Privacy groups have for years warned about the sensitivity of location information, and surveys from entities such as the Pew Research Center show that the majority of Americans are uncomfortable with how companies gather and use their personal data.

Taking away that always-on demand is a significant improvement. It narrows the data footprint down to something more like standard diagnostic and engagement signals that many free or low-cost apps already deploy. As with any data-funded service, you should still read the app permissions and privacy policy, but this new approach better respects the customer’s choice: you can opt in to rewards for your good behavior, manage what apps do with your personal data rights, and continue receiving the core benefit of a free plan.

Where this free cellular plan fits in today’s market

True zero-cost cellular plans are mostly gone. FreedomPop backed off its no-charge plans long ago, and most “free” offers today are for limited trial periods or Wi-Fi-only calling with ads. All of which makes Zero, the new plan from Helium Mobile, somewhat unique—one of the few options that lets you get actual cellular service for $0, at least with tiny caps.

Shedding its mandate for location sharing might expand its reach. Budget hunters can use it in tandem with a cheap primary plan, families can hand it to someone as a starter line with very strict usage caps, and jet-setters might like the ability to maintain an American number without paying when they’re out of the country. For power users, you’re better off paying for one of Helium’s plans, but the Zero tier is now a simple line with low friction that makes sense in its own right.

Helium Mobile didn’t change the price — it changed the principle. By eliminating always-on location sharing and using a little bit of data each month instead, Zero ditches its most glaring downside while maintaining the perks that made it interesting to begin with. For all of those who discarded it for privacy reasons: it’s time to revisit the decision.