Helion In Talks To Supply Power To OpenAI

Sam Altman’s fusion bet is circling back to the AI boom he helped unleash. Helion, the advanced fusion startup backed by Altman, is in early discussions to sell electricity to OpenAI, according to sources familiar with the talks. The prospective deal, first reported by Axios, would earmark 12.5% of Helion’s output for OpenAI, scaling from 5 gigawatts in an initial tranche to 50 gigawatts in a later phase. Helion confirmed that Altman has stepped down as chair of its board and has recused himself from negotiations. Microsoft, a key OpenAI partner, previously announced a similar agreement with Helion to procure fusion power.

Why OpenAI Wants Fusion Power For Its Growing AI Needs

The energy appetite of frontier AI is surging. Training and operating large models requires vast, round-the-clock electricity. The International Energy Agency estimates global data center electricity use could roughly double by mid-decade to around 1,000 terawatt-hours, with AI a major driver. Even as hyperscalers sign massive renewable contracts, many grids are struggling to add firm, carbon-free capacity fast enough. Fusion, if it performs as promised, offers 24/7 clean power that can be built near demand, easing transmission bottlenecks and complementing wind, solar, and storage.

OpenAI’s interest also underscores a strategic shift: securing long-term, low-carbon power at industrial scale to decouple AI growth from fossil fuels and grid volatility. For a company racing to deploy more capable models and services, locking in firm, clean megawatts could become as critical as acquiring GPUs.

A Big Bet on Scale and Timelines for Fusion Rollout

The math behind the reported figures is audacious. Helion has said each of its commercial reactors would generate about 50 megawatts of electricity. To deliver the implied system-wide output that makes a 12.5% share equal to 5 gigawatts initially and 50 gigawatts later, the company would need to deploy roughly 800 reactors in its first buildout and more than 7,000 in the subsequent expansion. That’s not just a physics challenge; it’s a manufacturing, siting, interconnection, and financing marathon.

Helion is not starting from zero. It has raised hundreds of millions of dollars from investors including Altman and firms like Mithril, Lightspeed, and SoftBank, and it previously announced a power purchase agreement with Microsoft that includes firm-delivery provisions. Still, scaling a novel nuclear technology to thousands of units demands supply chains for high-field magnets and power electronics, standardized modules, and factory-style production—more akin to aerospace than traditional energy projects.

Grid integration is another gating factor. Interconnection queues in the U.S. alone exceed 2,000 gigawatts of generation and storage, per analyses by national labs, with typical wait times measured in years. Even if fusion units are compact, they must compete for scarce substation capacity and transmission upgrades unless developers colocate near new data centers or build behind-the-meter solutions.

How Helion’s Reactor Differs From Other Fusion Designs

Most fusion concepts aim to harvest heat and drive a steam turbine, but Helion is pursuing direct electricity generation. Its machine accelerates two plasmas toward each other inside an hourglass-shaped chamber, merges them, and uses magnetic fields to compress the hot plasma until fusion conditions are reached. The fusion event pushes back against the magnets, allowing the system to convert kinetic and magnetic energy straight into electricity without a thermal cycle. If it works, the approach could yield higher efficiency and a simpler balance-of-plant.

Helion’s current prototype, Polaris, has produced plasmas at around 150 million degrees Celsius, approaching the roughly 200 million degrees the company believes is needed for commercial operation. The remaining technical hurdles are substantial: sustaining repeatable pulses at high frequency, managing plasma instabilities, proving component lifetimes under extreme loads, and validating net-electric performance—not just scientific gain. Progress at the National Ignition Facility and milestones by private players such as Commonwealth Fusion Systems and TAE Technologies highlight momentum, but none have yet delivered continuous, grid-ready electricity.

Governance and Conflicts in Focus Amid Power Talks

Altman’s decision to step down as Helion’s board chair and recuse himself is notable given his roles across OpenAI and the broader advanced energy space. He previously relinquished a board role at Oklo, a small modular fission startup, to avoid potential conflicts as nuclear developers court AI companies for long-term power deals. Any Helion–OpenAI agreement will likely include independent oversight, milestone-based pricing, and delivery penalties—standard features in next-gen power purchase agreements designed to balance innovation risk with buyer protection.

What to Watch Next as Helion and OpenAI Explore Power

Three markers will determine whether this deal becomes more than a headline: a Helion demonstration that exports net electricity to the grid, evidence the company can manufacture reactors at volume, and credible interconnection or behind-the-meter plans near AI campuses. Watch for third-party validation of performance data, site announcements tied to data center growth corridors, and financing structures that blend equity with project debt once technical milestones are met.

If Helion can deliver, the OpenAI and Microsoft commitments could seed a new class of corporate buyers for firm, zero-carbon power—an anchor demand signal fusion has long lacked. If not, the talks still illuminate where the energy market is headed: AI’s next wave will be gated as much by electrons as by algorithms, and the winners will be those who secure both.