Helion In Talks To Supply Fusion Power To OpenAI

Helion, the fusion energy startup long backed by Sam Altman, is in early discussions to deliver electricity to OpenAI, according to reporting from Axios. The prospective arrangement, still being scoped, would earmark 12.5% of Helion’s future output for OpenAI, with figures under consideration tied to as much as 5 gigawatts by 2030 and 50 gigawatts by 2035. It would be one of the most ambitious energy procurement plans in the AI sector, aligning OpenAI’s compute growth with a zero-carbon power source that has yet to hit the grid.

The talks follow Helion’s headline-making 2023 agreement with Microsoft—OpenAI’s major cloud partner—to start supplying fusion-generated electricity as early as 2028. That deal targets 50 megawatts from Helion’s first commercial unit, a modest number on paper that nonetheless set a precedent for tech’s appetite for breakthrough energy.

What the proposed deal signals about Helion’s scale plans

If the 12.5% share corresponds to 5 GW by 2030, Helion would be signaling roughly 40 GW of total capacity by that point. Given Helion’s stated plan for 50 MW reactors, that implies on the order of 800 units built and operating by 2030—and potentially around 8,000 by 2035 if the 50 GW allocation holds. No fusion company has demonstrated anywhere near this scale, which underscores both the audacity of the roadmap and the execution risk.

Helion raised $425 million last year from investors including Altman, Mithril, Lightspeed, and SoftBank, bolstering the balance sheet for its push to commercialization. Even with ample capital, factory buildout, component supply chains for high-field magnets and pulsed-power electronics, and grid interconnection queues will be gating factors.

Why AI is chasing new power sources for rapid data growth

AI’s power demand is rising faster than utilities can comfortably plan for. The International Energy Agency estimates data center electricity consumption could approach or exceed 1,000 terawatt-hours annually by the middle of the decade, driven by AI training and inference at hyperscale. Securing multi-gigawatt, 24/7 carbon-free power is becoming strategic, not optional, for leading AI labs.

Traditional clean resources—solar, wind, and batteries—remain central, but they face land, transmission, and intermittency constraints. That’s why advanced nuclear and fusion have moved from moonshot to must-track in boardrooms. For OpenAI, locking in firm, zero-carbon baseload could de-risk long-term compute expansion while keeping emissions intensity in check.

Helion’s unconventional fusion approach and direct conversion

Most fusion efforts aim to turn heat from fusion reactions into steam and spin a turbine. Helion is pursuing a different route: compressing plasma in a pulsed, magnetically confined system and converting the resulting energy directly into electricity via changing magnetic fields. Skipping the steam cycle, if it works at scale, could mean smaller plants and lower costs.

Helion’s current prototype, Polaris, has produced plasmas reaching around 150 million degrees Celsius, approaching the ~200 million degrees it targets for commercial operations. The company’s first grid-tied unit under its Microsoft agreement is slated to deliver 50 MW as early as 2028. Hitting net electricity and demonstrating reliable, repeated pulses at commercial duty cycles remain the critical technical milestones.

Governance and Altman’s distance in potential offtake talks

Both OpenAI and Helion count Altman as a key backer, a potential optics challenge in any offtake deal. People familiar with the matter say he has stepped down from Helion’s board chair role and recused himself from related discussions. The move echoes his earlier decision to leave the chair at Oklo, the advanced fission company that later said the step was aimed at enabling partnerships with AI firms, as noted by Oklo’s leadership in comments to CNBC.

Big ifs and the road ahead for fusion licensing and scale

Regulators, including U.S. federal and state authorities, are only now sketching pathways for licensing fusion plants, even as the Department of Energy pushes a “decadal vision” for a pilot in the early 2030s. Interconnection backlogs and siting challenges that plague renewables could also affect fusion deployments if the buildout targets number in the hundreds or thousands of units.

Costs will determine whether fusion becomes a mainstream baseload option. While Helion has argued its direct-conversion design could be competitive with natural gas, the industry has yet to publish bankable, project-level costs. Financing terms for early plants—capacity payments, production-linked contracts, and credit support—will likely mirror the first wave of utility-scale renewables and advanced nuclear.

What to watch next as milestones and contracts take shape

Key markers include sustained net-electric operation from Helion’s prototype line, detailed power purchase terms beyond headline capacity numbers, progress on factory-scale component manufacturing, and transmission agreements for first sites. Microsoft’s 2028 milestone is a near-term litmus test; any OpenAI deal would likely hinge on that progress.

If the talks advance, they would signal that top AI players are ready to underwrite early fusion demand at an unprecedented scale. For Helion, converting technical milestones into contracted gigawatts could accelerate financing and turn a bold timeline into a bankable plan. For the grid, it would be a bet that the next wave of AI is powered by a technology that, so far, has lived mostly in the future tense.