HBO Max features The Substance, The Snake Catcher & The Chair Company

HBO Max’s most recent update skews toward prestige horror, conspiratorial comedy, and pulse-spiking reality — and there are three flag bearers: The Substance, The Chair Company, and The Snake Catcher. It’s a mix that makes sense given the way viewers actually stream, sampling auteur films interspersed with binging on edgy half-hour offerings and dropping in for some high-adrenaline unscripted. Industry watchers at Parrot Analytics and Ampere Analysis have pointed it out multiple times now, but this mix of cinematic exclusives and personality-driven reality is what helps a platform maintain attention and minimize churn — particularly as we head into spooky season.

Here’s what to line up first, why it matters, and how each piece fits into the larger Max strategy of pairing buzzy conversation pieces with sticky, rewatchable series.

The Substance becomes the star of this week’s lineup

The one in play for Coralie Fargeat’s “The Substance” (HBO Max) is the kind that streamers chase. The body horror satire — driven by interlocked, mirror-image turns from Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley — generated buzz on the festival circuit in Cannes while drawing raves from trade critics at Variety and The Hollywood Reporter. The setup is deceptively simple: A fading star submits to a secret rejuvenation procedure, from which youthful potency issues forth with clauses she can’t outrun.

What raises it beyond mere shock value is Fargeat’s precision. The film’s blade isn’t just pointed at flesh, however; it’s directed at ageism, the economy of fame, and the industrialized desperation of image culture. Reviewers have bracketed it with modern body horror touchstones — the satirical serration of American Psycho mixed with the bighearted gross-out of Titane — yet it’s found its own way: glossy, rowdily intent on cruelty, and oddly empathetic. If you missed its theatrical run, it’s the week’s must-stream conversation starter. Anticipate an R-rated roller coaster of a ride while engaging in the same sort of post-watch dissections that keep group chats humming.

The Chair Company brings office mayhem and conspiracy laughs

Tim Robinson, the chaotic laureate of awkward comedy, co-created and stars in The Chair Company, a workplace farce that turns into a conspiracy yarn.

He is William Ronald Trosper, a suburban dad who becomes convinced an innocuous office-furniture concern is merely a front for something great and terrible. They draw from several comedy registers — like Lake Bell’s dry control and Sophia Lillis’s wry presence to offset Robinson’s hyperventilating absurdity — so that the show can swerve hard between deadpan and dizzying midscene.

The programming is a smart play for HBO Max, strategically. Whip Media’s audience tracking has consistently found comedy to be just behind drama in its power to retain subscribers, and Robinson’s quotable, rewatchable weirdness is catnip for social sharing. If you’re looking for something brisk, original, and just unhinged enough to make your HR department a bit concerned, start here.

The Snake Catcher goes all in on real stakes

The Snake Catcher tags along with the Australian reptile wrangler Julia Baker, taking her calls from hysterical homeowners and businesses but coolly moving agitated, potentially lethal interlopers.

It’s partly an adrenaline-doc and partly a humane wildlife series, but mostly an admonition that suburban life Down Under can run into nature’s sharp end. Queensland officials, for their part, regularly report thousands of snake-removal callouts every year — and Baker’s fieldwork captures the skill, caution, and reverence needed to get the job done safely.

For HBO Max, the show is also a shrewd bridge to the Warner Bros. Discovery reality ecology — combining the danger-job-of-the-week spectacle with the animal-related expertise audiences have come to expect from wildlife programming. If what you’re after is real-life tension followed by a satisfying resolution, this week’s sleeper hit.

Also new to add to your list on Max this week

Outside of the headline trio, HBO Max also loads up with a slate of comfort-viewing and long-run staples.

Fresh episodes of ‘Bugs Bunny Builders.’

New preschool fare with ‘Lu & The Bally Bunch.’

Reality staples return: Bering Sea Gold and Impractical Jokers.

New episodes of Graveyard Carz for car enthusiasts.

More Mother May I Murder? for true-crime fans.

Latest updates and milestones from 7 Little Johnstons.

Anticipate a staggered rollout throughout the week, which Max has long been partial to as a way to keep the homepage vital while not overwhelming your feed.

Why this lineup works right now for streaming audiences

Horror and high stakes of reality traditionally swell in October, and Nielsen’s The Gauge has measured seasonal genre surges that will benefit platforms with the right library mix. Toss in a high-profile festival title like The Substance, mix in a buzzy new comedy with social meme potential, and top it out with edge-of-your-couch nonfiction, and you’ve got a week tailor-made for sampling and sharing. That balance — from auteur shock to office absurdity to real-world rescue — all feels engineered to keep you streaming well past the weekend.

Bottom line: for a single-night double feature to write home about, pair The Substance with The Chair Company and give yourself tonal whiplash that actually works. If you prefer the white knuckles of reality with a humane payoff, The Snake Catcher is your best bet. In any case, here are the new arrivals on HBO Max that argue forcefully for taking a seat indoors and settling in.