HBO Max Black Friday Deal Drops to $2.99 a Month for a Year

HBO Max is unveiling a Black Friday deal that upstages just about every other major streamer: $2.99 per month for the Basic plan with ads, locked in for 12 months for new and returning subscribers.

With the list price now $10.99, that promo saves you 73% and about $96 over the course of a year — leaving your total outlay at just $35.88!

It marks a significant shift from previous holiday promotions, which typically ran for half as long. Those deals, some of which were also previously announced with discounts attributed to them in yesterday’s announcement, continue as the companies look for ways to ramp up long-term engagement at the ad tier — even as headline prices are rising across streaming.

What the $2.99 Max Basic with Ads Promotion Includes

The Basic with ads plan subscribes you to the entire Max catalog of HBO originals, Warner Bros. films after the theatrical window, and a vast library that includes prestige drama, comedy, docs, and kids programming. Video quality usually gets up to 1080p with two streams at once. The ad tier does not come with offline downloads, as is standard on nearly every other service.

Sports rights and live programming are a mixed bag. Max has periodically made the B/R Sports Add-On available during specific promotional timeframes; availability and pricing may vary between regions and from promo to promo, so you will want to look at offer details if live sports are important to you.

How the Savings Stack Up Against Streaming Rivals

At $2.99 monthly for one year, the promotion is less expensive than ad tiers of competitors that tend to hover around $6 to $9. It’s also better than its own previous holiday specials, offered by HBO Max in the past for the holidays but with a discount only on the first six months.

The pricing math is simple: $10.99 standard price compared with $2.99 for 12 months equals you paying something like 98 cents per week for one of the most decorated catalogs in streaming. This is a set-and-forget price for viewers who swap services out, not having to churn every time one show ends.

Eligibility Details and the Fine Print You Should Know

The deal is valid for new and returning subscribers on the Basic with ads plan, and it charges you $2.99 per month for a year before then reverting to the current monthly price unless you cancel.

Taxes may also apply, and the promo usually can’t be combined with other discounts or redeemed through some third-party billing partners.

Warner Bros. Discovery has cracked down on account policies and, like many streamers, worked to throttle password sharing. If you’ve been using shared credentials, putting down under $3 eliminates most of the resistance in starting your own account. Make a calendar reminder now, prior to the 12-month mark to avoid an unpleasant renewal at full price.

What to Watch First on Max During Your Discounted Year

Max’s roster continues to be a big draw. Recent and returning HBO tentpoles — read The Last of Us as well as The White Lotus — are joined on the slate by new series like The Pitt, IT: Welcome to Derry, Task, The Chair Company, and Rachel Sennott’s I Love LA. On the movie front, new Warner Bros. releases Superman or Final Destination: Bloodlines lead a rotating slate, with new studio titles falling off after their theatrical release window.

Availability is always contingent on licensing windows and region, but the entire HBO library along with the Warner Bros. pipeline still sets Max apart from the competition, much of which is going toward reality or unscripted fare.

Why Streaming Platforms Keep Pushing Lower-Cost Ad Tiers

Industry data helps account for the aggressive pricing. Research shops such as Antenna have noted that ad-supported packages are playing a bigger role in new additions at leading SVODs, and company earnings calls underscore exceptionally strong interest from marketers for premium scripted environments. Nielsen’s The Gauge has consistently indicated that streaming is gobbling up about 40% of U.S. TV consumption, a rising tide that lifts ad inventory.

For platforms, a yearlong drop in price lowers churn and allows ad revenue to make up the difference. For viewers, it is a route to sample an entire catalog at a cost that feels more like the add-on tiers that legacy cable maintains than regular standalone streamers.

Bottom Line: This Black Friday Max Offer Is Worth It

If you’ve had Max on your watch list, this is the kind of Black Friday pricing that’s hard to resist. The catalog is first-rate, the savings are actual, and with a 12-month runway you can ride out several buzzy premieres without having to juggle subscriptions. Now, just be sure to keep your renewal in check, and enjoy the shows while this rate is on offer.