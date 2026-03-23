Hackers Claim Crunchyroll Breach Exposes 7 Million Users

Hackers say they infiltrated the anime streaming giant’s systems and exfiltrated data tied to roughly 6.8 to 7 million users, a claim Crunchyroll says it is actively investigating with outside cybersecurity experts. The intruders allege they accessed third-party tools via a compromised customer support agent, then pulled a trove of support records containing user information.

What the Hackers Claim Was Taken From Crunchyroll

The threat actor told cybersecurity outlet BleepingComputer they infected a contractor’s device with malware, captured Okta single sign-on credentials, and pivoted into a range of services used by the platform’s support and operations teams. Cited systems include Zendesk, Google Workspace Mail, Slack, Mixpanel, Jira Service Management, Wizer, and MaestroQA.

Within a reported 24-hour window before access was cut, the hackers say they downloaded about 8 million support ticket records from Zendesk, containing 6.8 million unique email addresses. Screenshots shared with reporters and researchers allegedly show full names, usernames, email addresses, IP addresses, approximate location data, and the text of user support exchanges. No full payment card data appears in the samples, though partial card details shared voluntarily in tickets (such as last four digits or expiration dates) may be in scope.

The group also claims to have issued a $5 million ransom demand. Separate researchers, including the International Cyber Digest account on X, reported reviewing screenshots and said the dataset could total about 100GB. SOCRadar noted a same-day posting on a criminal forum titled “Crunchyroll email and IP,” accompanied by obscured samples that appear consistent with the claims.

A Third-Party Support Weak Point in Crunchyroll’s Supply Chain

The initial foothold reportedly came through Telus International, a contractor that provides customer support services. The supply chain angle tracks with a broader pattern: attackers increasingly aim for vendors with privileged access, then move laterally into a target’s business tools. Telus separately confirmed an incident involving the ShinyHunters group on the same day the claim surfaced, though current indicators suggest the two intrusions are unrelated.

If verified, the path the intruders describe underscores how single sign-on can become a force multiplier for attackers. With a valid Okta login, one compromised endpoint can unlock a constellation of cloud apps tied to customer data, analytics, and internal communications. Verizon’s Data Breach Investigations Report has long highlighted the human element—phishing, malware on endpoints, and credential theft—as a dominant factor in real-world breaches, a reminder that vendor controls and endpoint hygiene are as critical as perimeter defenses.

Crunchyroll’s Response And What Remains Unconfirmed

Crunchyroll said it is aware of the claims and is working with leading cybersecurity experts to investigate. The company has not publicly detailed the scope of any exposure, what data categories might be affected, or which geographies are in play. It has also not issued customer notifications or password resets as of this writing.

Key details still require validation: whether the 6.8 million unique addresses correspond to current accounts, the integrity of the purported 8 million ticket export, and whether attackers accessed systems beyond customer support tooling. Typical next steps, if the incident is substantiated, would include regulatory notifications, targeted customer outreach, and broader hardening across identity, device, and vendor management.

What Users Should Do Now to Protect Accounts

While the investigation proceeds, users can reduce risk immediately. Change your account password and ensure it’s unique, enable two-factor authentication, and be wary of suspicious emails or DMs referencing recent support tickets or account issues. Because email, IP address, and location data may be involved, expect an uptick in phishing that name-checks your anime viewing or customer support history to appear more believable.

If you shared sensitive details in any recent support exchanges—such as partial payment info, address, or phone number—consider monitoring statements and tightening privacy settings elsewhere. Password reuse remains a top exposure; if the same credentials were used on other sites, rotate them immediately and consider a reputable password manager.

Why Streaming Services Are A Prime Target

Streaming platforms aggregate vast user communities and rely on interconnected SaaS stacks for support, marketing, analytics, and moderation—each a potential pivot point. In a notable parallel, Plex disclosed a breach that prompted mass password resets across millions of accounts, illustrating how even consumer entertainment services can become high-value data targets.

The claims surrounding this incident emphasize a familiar lesson: attackers go where the accounts are, and they favor the path of least resistance—often a distracted help desk endpoint or a lightly monitored vendor login. Whether the full scope here ultimately matches the hackers’ boasts, the operational takeaway for platforms and their providers is clear: tighten SSO governance, monitor session anomalies, and harden every laptop with the same rigor as the production environment.