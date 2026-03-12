Grammarly Pulls Expert Review Amid New Author Lawsuit

Grammarly has disabled its Expert Review tool after critics said the feature mimicked the writing styles and invoked the names of real authors and journalists without permission, and a new class-action lawsuit has now put fresh legal pressure on the company’s approach to “expert” guidance in AI-assisted editing.

What Grammarly Turned Off in Its Expert Review Feature

Expert Review offered line edits and tonal tweaks that were framed as insights from named “experts” — including prominent authors, academics, and reporters. The Verge first spotted that the tool surfaced real people, from bestselling writers like Stephen King and Neil deGrasse Tyson to tech journalists associated with outlets such as Bloomberg, IGN, and others. The framing wasn’t subtle: users could see specific names and receive stylistic nudges intended to resemble those figures’ voices.

After the practice drew scrutiny, Grammarly added an opt-out path for listed experts and then shut the feature down entirely. In a statement reported by Wired, a company spokesperson said the intent was to help users learn from thought leaders, acknowledged the rollout “missed the mark,” and pledged to do things differently. The company did not directly notify the individuals named in the tool; instead, people could request removal if they discovered their inclusion.

The Lawsuit and the Legal Fault Line over Expert Names

Investigative journalist and author Julia Angwin has filed a class-action complaint naming Grammarly’s parent entity, identified in the filing as Superhuman, according to Wired. The suit alleges misappropriation of name and identity for commercial purposes and cites New York and California right-of-publicity laws, which generally require consent before a person’s name is used in marketing or product features. The plaintiffs are seeking an injunction to bar use of these names without permission and monetary relief tied to the period the feature was live.

Crucially, the dispute is not only about copyright. The US Copyright Office has repeatedly noted that style — the general manner of writing — is not protected by copyright. But using a person’s name or persona to sell or enhance a product can implicate state right-of-publicity statutes, like California Civil Code §3344 and New York Civil Rights Law §§50–51. That distinction underpins much of the emerging AI case law: models may be trained on publicly available text, yet invoking a living person’s identity in a commercial feature is a separate legal risk.

Why Style Imitation Sparked Backlash from Writers

Writers argue that voice is part of their brand equity and livelihood. When a tool presents edits as if they come from a recognizable figure, the association can be read as an implied endorsement. The Authors Guild has repeatedly warned that “style impersonation” can confuse audiences and dilute the market for authentic work, and it has backed multiple lawsuits challenging AI companies’ use of authors’ works. Even outside the courtroom, reputational risk is real: with news trust hovering around 40% globally, according to the Reuters Institute, misattribution or AI-assisted mimicry can erode already fragile confidence.

There’s also a practical hazard. If an AI tool generates an error-prone suggestion “in” a journalist’s voice, the expert’s name bears the reputational cost for content they never touched. In other creative fields, voice-cloning firms have moved toward licensed, compensated models with explicit contracts; text platforms are now under pressure to adopt similar opt-in frameworks rather than retroactive opt-outs.

Implications For Grammarly And The AI Industry

For Grammarly, pausing Expert Review averts immediate harm but does not resolve the underlying consent question. An adverse ruling could limit the company’s ability to reintroduce features that name real people or closely market their “voice” without clear authorization. Enterprise customers — already sensitive to compliance — will be watching how the company documents consent, auditing, and provenance across its AI stack.

More broadly, this episode is a case study in AI product design colliding with publicity rights. The National Institute of Standards and Technology’s AI Risk Management Framework recommends mapping and measuring downstream harms before deployment; naming living experts inside a consumer tool without prior notice is precisely the sort of high-visibility risk the framework is intended to catch.

Expect a shift toward licensed “expert voices,” clearer disclosures, and user controls that default to opt-in. For users, Grammarly’s core grammar and clarity features remain available, but the high-profile expert mimicry is gone — and it may not return without a new, consent-first playbook.