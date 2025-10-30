Grammarly Gets Superhuman And Delivers An AI Assistant

Grammarly is going down an unusual post-acquisition path — it’s going to call itself the same name as another generic startup in its space. After purchasing the highbrow email client Superhuman in July, the company is rebaptizing its corporate body to simply Superhuman and announcing a new AI assistant named Superhuman Go (though it won’t change the actual Grammarly product name for now).

A Risky Rebrand With Identical Products And Names

Most mergers swallow the acquired brand; this is a reversal of fortunes. Executives say the Grammarly product as a standalone brand will remain, but more and more under that umbrella of products will move toward one identity for all over time: Superhuman. That could eventually mean Coda, the document and workflow platform that Miro acquired last year, suggesting an ambition to create a unified productivity suite as opposed to a constellation of tools.

The bet is nothing out of a standing start. Company figures in recent years have put the number of people using Grammarly at more than 30 million, and tens of thousands of teams on paid plans, giving Superhuman a healthy base to funnel into a bigger platform play. It is in danger of becoming a diluted illusion — Grammarly’s name is a brand everywhere you look when it comes to writing, an AI giant — but the upside may well be clearer positioning for the jargon-filled age of task-based droid agents.

Superhuman Go Focuses on Workflow Gaps and Context

Superhuman Go is built inside your trusty existing Grammarly browser extension and focuses on context-first. More than just recommended rewrites and tone adjustments, the assistant can drop into Gmail, Google Drive, Google Calendar and Jira to work on your behalf — writing replies with appropriate attachments included, fetching calendar availability for messages or logging a ticket without ever leaving the tab you’re in.

The company says it will further enrich those connections to pull in data from CRMs and internal systems, providing suggestions that account for live pipeline information or policy changes. Practically speaking, this could mean a sales follow-up that calls out the right renewal amount or an HR note citing the most recent internal guideline — all automatically composed yet still editable inline.

Users can turn on Superhuman Go with an inline toggle in the Grammarly extension, connecting authorized apps as needed. There is also an agent store, launched in August, that has specialized helpers like a plagiarism checker and a proofreader, with more task-oriented agents on the way as the platform opens up to third parties.

Pricing and Availability for Superhuman Go and Plans

Grammarly will make Superhuman Go available to all users at launch, with paid packages to unlock deeper features. The Pro plan charges $12 per month when billed annually, bringing advanced grammar and tone checking for 20+ languages. The Business plan costs $33 per month if billed annually, and offers access to Superhuman Mail, which is now the premium email experience that’s part of its offering.

Coda also wants to add more AI into Coda documents and the Superhuman email client — auto-pulling in details from approved external and internal sources to auto-fill briefs, status updates, and drafts of replies without requiring a copy-and-paste job.

Competitive Landscape and Stakes Across AI Productivity

By bending writing assistance into workflow execution, Superhuman is taking a run at a crowded frontier that includes Notion, ClickUp and Google Workspace — all of which have shipped AI features that cross the boundary from content creation to task automation. Microsoft’s Copilot has raised the bar for enterprise-grade orchestration across email, documents and meetings.

And the timing mirrors patterns of broader adoption. By 2026, 80% of enterprises will rely on generative AI APIs or models, versus less than 5% in 2023, according to Gartner. And now McKinsey has estimated generative AI might contribute $2.6–$4.4 trillion annually in economic value, led by sales, software engineering and customer operations — irony of all ironies, the domains where email, docs and tickets are getting crashed up against each other.

What to Watch Next as Superhuman Rebrand Rolls Out

The first narrative: brand migration (will customers accept Superhuman as the new corporate name while still “using Grammarly” day to day?). Clarity around how and when Coda or other properties might be renamed will indicate how aggressive the unification strategy is.

The second is trust. When assistants are plugged into calendars, drives, CRMs and internal databases, the question of data governance is bound to arise. Anticipate scrutiny on admin controls, audit trails, data residency and model isolation — most critically, from regulated industries. If Superhuman can meet the guardrails big suites advertise while making daily tasks either feel faster or seem more accurate, its flipping of the classic rebranding script may just turn out to have been right on.