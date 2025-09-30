Government Shutdown Services Online Guide

A federal government shutdown doesn’t switch off the internet, but it does make traffic more congested on the digital highways that have become indispensable to everyday life. From benefits portals to immigration systems, a large swath of sites remain accessible even after the people that run them have been furloughed or reassigned. The result is a jarring combination of “still online” and “expect delays.” Here’s what that really means, and which online services are most likely to be affected.

What a Government Shutdown Really Means in Practice

When Congress can’t manage to enact funding, the Antideficiency Act prevents federal agencies from spending for most purposes. The Office of Management and Budget mandates that every agency post a contingency plan. Those plans detail which employees are “excepted” for safety and essential operations and which are furloughed. Websites linger, but with reduced staff there are no fast updates, fewer greenlights and automated responses instead of human helping hands.

Core benefits persist, in some form or other, because these programs are mandatory or trust fund–financed. Social Security payments, Medicare and Medicaid claims processing goes on, although customer service and new applications can slow. The Postal Service is self-financed and stays in business. Transportation safety and flight control remain in operation, although past staff shortages have prompted wait times.

What Stays Online During a Federal Government Shutdown

Most agency homepages and self-service portals are still up. The Social Security “my account” portal, Medicare plan finder and benefits checkers usually remain active. The I.R.S. has left e-file and online payment options open. Customs and Border Protection’s travel portals and TSA PreCheck renewal systems are still up, as is flight planning and the Notices to Air Missions service at the Federal Aviation Administration.

Some immigration services continue because they are largely fee-funded. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has continued to process a significant portion of case filings, as well as premium processing, although appointments and customer support may be limited. The State Department’s passport and visa systems are able to keep operating as long as fee balances cover costs; when those funds run low, processing slows down, although online forms generally remain available so that applicants can submit documents and schedule appointments.

Services That Are Likely to Slow or Freeze

Previous shutdowns have temporarily derailed E-Verify, the DHS-managed system many employers use to verify job applicants’ immigration status or eligibility to work, as new checks and case resolution stall. Employers are then required to follow special Department of Homeland Security guidance for I-9 compliance when E-Verify is down, as described by Congressional Research Service reports.

Filers are prone to get frustrated by taxpayer aid and refunds. Returns can still be filed and payments made online, though there may be delays for nonautomated refunds, audits, amended returns and phone support given that I.R.S. staffing is slimmed down. During the 2018–2019 lapse, the Congressional Budget Office projected that up to $11 billion in economic output would be dragged down — at least partially because of service interruption or delay.

Some Small Business Administration loan portals may be open for applications, however approvals tend to be paused. Grants.gov continues to operate online, new awards and many agency reviews are paused. So with something like the EPA, one could halt rulemaking and processing of public comments even though Regulations.gov accepts submissions. Typically, FOIA portals may take requests but halt the clock on calculations until there is funding.

Nutrition aid is vulnerable. Federal systems running SNAP and WIC continue to operate, but payment of benefits is contingent on the availability of remaining Federal contingency and State-administered funds. When processing staff are scarce, new applications and recertifications often lag — a problem that can have an impact on when benefits appear in recipients’ accounts.

There will be fewer updates from cultural and recreation agencies. The websites and social feeds of the Park Service have a history of going dark to all nonessential updates, reservation systems can be shuttered, and some park pages simply show static advisories rather than feverish real-time alerts. Analytical experts might also be furloughed, leading scientific agencies to postpone the release of data or updates to their websites.

Implications for Cybersecurity and .gov Sites

Cybersecurity is an overlooked victim of staffing shortfalls. During the 2019 gap, security firm Netcraft reported dozens of lapsed digital certificates on federal domains, which can make websites look insecure or go down. With fewer people to renew certificates, apply patches and watch alerts, then risk creeps up again.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency says it is prioritizing incident response and work to protect the nation’s “critical infrastructure,” but contingency plans have stated that only some employees are considered “excepted.” That can slow down vulnerability management, sharing threats with the private sector and optional services — such as some election system scans that experts have said are time-sensitive.

Tips for Getting You Through the Online Distractions

Submit early and keep proofs. As soon as you can, file taxes, benefits applications and immigration documents — then save confirmations and case numbers. Robotic reviewers will date-stamp your submission regardless if a human ever looks at it.

Wait times will be longer and you will be called back less. Leverage online self-service tools where you can, because call centers and live chat are often the first things to get cut back. When it comes to passports and visas, schedule appointments in advance and allow for extra time in your travel plans.

Verify before you click. Stick to official .gov sites, make sure your browser indicates a secure connection to the government and be suspicious of e-mails or texts that promise quicker service from the government. Phishing campaigns frequently spike when agencies publish shutdown notices.

Why It Matters Beyond the Internet, Offline Too

Online slowdowns mirror offline costs. The C.B.O. has identified that past shutdowns cut into G.D.P., delayed paychecks for federal workers, and had ripple effects on contractors and communities. The public internet is people’s front door to government, and when the door sticks, trust corrodes even if the site technically loads.

The bottom line: during a shutdown, plenty of government websites are accessible, but the level of service on them is not. Plan ahead, document everything and be prepared for delays until funding and regular staffing levels resume.