Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro Remains At Black Friday Price

The hybrid Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL is also still offering its Black Friday price, which sits at $134.99 — a $45 discount that matches its all-time low.

The discount is still alive at major retailers, including Amazon, with no end date announced — an anomaly this late into the peak holiday rush.

What Makes This Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro Deal So Good

What makes this deal compelling is the product: It’s not just a lamp with some colored flair, nor is it just a Bluetooth speaker. The 2 Pro combines the two and crams them into a sleek, modern cylinder, featuring a 2.5-inch JBL-tuned driver flanked by a 500cc acoustic chamber. That volume from that enclosure is pretty generous for a product of this type and size, and helps produce room-filling sound that can get more low-end weight out in front of it than your average desk-friendly speakers can. You can also add an additional unit to create a broader soundstage on your media console or desktop; the speakers don’t come with a subwoofer, though.

On the lighting front, the lamp features 210 individually addressable LEDs that can be controlled via the Govee Home app. That enables granular color control, dynamic scenes, and music-reactive effects for ambient arrangements. When you want utility rather than mood, it works as an ordinary lamp that can create up to 600 lumens of white light — about the equivalent usable level of brightness of a standard 40W incandescent bulb — for bedside reading or washing over a keyboard.

At $134.99, the value proposition is solid, as you’re effectively getting two devices in one: a good tabletop speaker and a flexible smart light. A similar setup frequently involves buying an RGB lamp and separately buying a Bluetooth speaker, which tends to be near or above the list price of this unit before any discount.

Real-World Use and Battery Notes for Daily Scenarios

For desk setups, the lamp’s edge-to-edge glow can function as a bias light behind a desktop monitor, which may decrease perceived eye strain during late viewing sessions — an approach that many eye-care organizations recommend through the introduction of soft ambient illumination in high-contrast environments. It makes a handsome side-table accent for living rooms, where it can navigate the occasional podcast or playlist. The space savings of a single device that looks neat even when turned off are particularly appreciated by students and small-space dwellers.

The built-in battery allows for approximately 4.5 hours as a speaker, around 4 hours for lighting, and about 1.3 hours of simultaneous audio and lighting playback. Consider it more “grab-and-go” mobile than all-day cordless, which is great as a dinner lamp on the patio or movie night light when you don’t want to string another cable.

How It Compares to Other Smart Lighting Products

Stand-alone smart lamps from established brands focus on lighting, leaving audio to other devices. Stand-alone RGB lamps, such as the Philips Hue Go series, are rich platforms and have strong scene control (most robust with a hub), but they do not include sound. Competitors like Nanoleaf’s decorative light bars are more centered on atmosphere or wall effects and have no audio at all. The 2 Pro’s selling point is consolidation — you get a single unit that does ambiance and listening without extra boxes or cables.

Another advantage is brightness. At 600 lumens, the 2 Pro is what I consider a sweet spot — bright enough to help with task lighting close up without being overly harsh or casting too much of a glow. Factor in the 210-LED matrix and music modes, and you have a central piece for a gaming console or dorm room that transforms from work light to party light in seconds.

Price Context and Buying Advice for This Lamp-Speaker

That $134.99 price is $45 below the normal $179.99 list price — a solid 25% discount.

Some seasonal pricing studies from retail analysts like Adobe’s Digital Insights have shown that doorbuster-level deals often fade once the big sale events end, so this lingering price is noteworthy. If you’ve been holding out for the opportunity to construct a small desktop or bedside setup that doesn’t involve buying lamps and speakers separately, this is a good window.

The one caveat: An offer like this could vanish at any moment. If all that form factor and feature blend fits with your space (stereo pairing for a bigger soundstage, app-driven scenes to set the mood, and it’s bright enough to pass as an actual lamp), it’s a clever buy at this stage of Black Friday pricing.