Google TV Update Disrupts Projectivy Launcher Override

A wave of user reports suggests a recent Google TV update is blocking Projectivy Launcher from taking over the home screen, sidelining one of the most popular workarounds for those who prefer a cleaner, ad‑light interface. The app still runs when opened manually, but its automatic override of the stock launcher appears to be failing for some devices.

Posts on the Projectivy Launcher community on Reddit describe a sudden change: pressing the Home button or waking a device now returns users to the default Google TV interface even when Projectivy’s override toggle is enabled. Several commenters say the setting that previously allowed Projectivy to become the default home experience no longer sticks after the update.

Not everyone is affected. A handful of users indicate their setups continue to behave normally, suggesting this may be a phased rollout or a change tied to specific versions of Google TV Home or related system components. That variability is typical of Google TV, where server‑side flags and Play Store app updates can alter behavior without a full system upgrade.

Why This Matters to Power Users on Google TV Devices

Third‑party launchers on TV platforms are prized for cutting through sponsored carousels and offering faster, more customizable navigation. Projectivy has been a standout on devices like Chromecast with Google TV and recent sets from Sony, TCL, and Hisense, thanks to its ability to replace the stock launcher, reorganize apps, and mute promotional rows.

The stakes are not small. Google reported at its developer conference that Android TV OS, which encompasses Google TV and Android TV devices, has surpassed 150 million monthly active devices globally. Even a narrow policy or compatibility change affecting default launcher behavior can ripple across living rooms in a big way.

What Might Have Changed in Google TV Home Behavior

While there’s no official explanation yet, the symptoms point to a shift in how the HOME role or launcher defaults are being enforced. Android manages the “home” experience through system roles and default app settings. If Google TV Home gains priority or the platform tightens permission checks, third‑party launchers can lose their ability to auto‑launch after Home presses or device wake.

This would not be unprecedented. TV platforms regularly harden UI‑critical components to prevent malicious hijacking, reduce crash loops, or preserve content recommendations. On Google TV, tweaks can arrive via the Google TV Home app, Google Play services, or silent configuration updates. Small backend changes can upend edge cases like launcher overrides without an obvious version bump.

Community Workarounds You Can Try to Restore Overrides

Users on Reddit report partial success with a few steps:

Reset launcher defaults.

Toggle Projectivy’s override setting off and on.

Re‑grant any special permissions it requests.

Reboot the device.

Clear data for the stock Google TV Home app so the system prompts for a default again.

Results vary, and a few users say the override still won’t stick after these steps.

As with any launcher tweak, be mindful that clearing app data resets layouts and preferences. If you rely on parental controls or customized rows in the stock launcher, you may need to reconfigure them after testing a workaround.

How This Fits Into Google TV’s Direction

Google TV has steadily leaned into aggregated recommendations and promotional placements that benefit from a consistent, first‑party home experience. Tightening the default launcher path would align with that strategy, even if unintentionally disruptive to customization‑minded users. At the same time, Android’s RoleManager framework allows OEMs to decide how open the HOME role should be on TV devices, creating variation between brands and models.

If this shift is a bug, expect a quiet fix through app updates. If it is policy, launcher developers may need to adapt with new onboarding prompts, deeper guidance on permissions, or alternative triggers that keep their experiences just a button press away without fully replacing the system UI.

Keep an eye out for statements from the Projectivy developer and Google’s TV team. If you’re impacted, note your device model, software versions, and which app updates recently installed before filing feedback through the device’s help channel. Holding off on optional app updates to Google TV Home may help in the short term if your setup still works as intended.

For now, Projectivy still functions as an app and remains a go‑to for users who want a tidier grid and fewer distractions. The open question is whether it can continue to be the default face of Google TV—or if the stock home screen is about to become harder to replace.