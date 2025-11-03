Google TV Streamer hits record low price again

The Google TV Streamer is back once again down to its best price of $74.99 following a $25 decrease. It’s only a small sale, but it’s a rarity for those in the market for a small hub of Google TV that matches practically anything else the midrange streaming group has to offer. At the same time, you get robust hardware and a well-executed software experience.

This is the least expensive we’ve seen the Google TV Streamer — and you can still get it in the Porcelain and Haze finishes for $74.99. Discounts on this model have been rare, primarily because it hasn’t been in stock as consistently as much more popular sticks and pucks.

For far less than a new television, you get a snappy, contemporary Google TV panel, tight integration with Google services, and top-to-bottom casting to supplement your screens. Although the overall experience may remind you of your TV, the user interface — quick, responsive, visually appealing, and frequently updated — is noticeably different.

Performance and features under the hood explained

Performance is 22% faster than its predecessor, and it shows in menu navigation and app switching. Google TV is still the star, offering a content-forward interface, personalized recommendations, the Google Play Store for a bigger catalog of apps, and Google Cast for beaming video and audio from Android, iOS, or Chrome. Google Assistant is along for voice searches, and it integrates nicely into Google Home for controlling smart devices.

The design remains minimalist, as it’s meant to live near your display rather than behind it. The remote is a minor but nice improvement — a few millimeters larger for better ergonomics — and it includes a Find My Remote feature, causing it to beep when it invariably disappears into cushions.

Price comparisons and who should consider this deal

To give you a point of comparison: the Roku Streaming Stick 4K and Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max both dip below $50 during big sales. Meanwhile, the Apple TV 4K still commands a premium and starts at over $100. So, at $74.99, the Google TV Streamer lands right in the middle. It has more storage capacity than many cheap sticks and a broader array of Google-oriented features without moving into a higher-end price level.

The app catalog, voice search quality, and cross-device casting are major features for which some buyers prefer Google TV over other platforms. This deal’s context is further strengthened by industry research from Leichtman Research Group and similar firms, which have revealed that the vast majority of U.S. TV households now maintain external streaming devices alongside smart TVs — and that dedicated streamers often claim victory on speed, updates, and app support. This reflects the growing emphasis on delivering better hardware than budget smart TV interfaces at a cost that seems feasible.

Who this deal is for

If you own a budget 4K TV with slow menus.

If you’ve converted a monitor into a living-room display.

Homes with a lot of Google services — Assistant routines, Nest equipment, or frequent Android casting — because everything clicks into place with a little wiggle.

Even power users will appreciate the 32GB, because that extra space removes most of the storage constraints mentioned above.

Caveats before buying and current availability notes

A few caveats before you buy

There is no expandable storage, but 32GB is likely to be plenty for most individuals.

The exclusion of an HDMI cord is another annoyance. The extra price is modest, but it helps to have a spare in a drawer — or plan to add one — to avoid surprises during setup.

Availability has been spotty, and although discounts aren’t uncommon, the gold standard on price is the main reason this deal is so remarkable. If you’ve been debating whether to jettison a laggy built-in TV OS or resuscitate an aging panel, buying the Google TV Streamer while it’s marked down to an all-time low is a no-brainer, at least for as long as this deal lasts.