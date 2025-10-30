Google To Revive Shuttered Iowa Nuclear Plant

Google is working with NextEra Energy to restart the Duane Arnold Energy Center in Iowa, an unusual step to return a retired U.S. nuclear reactor to service that will power the company’s fast-growing data center workload with 24/7 carbon-free electricity.

The companies declined to disclose financial records but stated Google has negotiated to obtain the majority of the output under a long-term power deal, with the rest going to the Central Iowa Power Cooperative.

NextEra has also taken steps to acquire the plant, ensuring that the plant can be recommissioned in one synchronization.

People aware of the engineering sector predicted the single-unit boiling water reactor’s 601 MW output, with planned updates to gain roughly 14 MW. The plant closed due to severe storm impact on secondary containment systems, and a recommissioning process will include significant storm safety upgrades.

Why Big Tech Needs Guarantees On Carbon-Free Power

Data center growth, particularly in AI training and deduction, has overburdened the regional ecosystem and effectively affected corporate energy management patterns. As opposed to wind and solar, which are sporadic sources, nuclear provides high-capability, always-on resources, another key part of a continuous carbon-free power strategy.

U.S. nuclear plants report capacity factors between 91 – 92 percent, which indicates they function at maximum output most of the time.

Nuclear’s contribution to decarbonization is disproportionate: Despite providing just about 19% of U.S. electricity, it actually delivers 47% to 50% of the nation’s carbon-free generation. It’s that combination—reliability and low emissions—that makes the reactivations attractive to hyperscalers, who require reliable, predictable power at scale and cannot afford to wait for the lengthy interconnection or transmission lines that renewables require.

Inside the Duane Arnold restart plan and NRC steps ahead

To be sure, recommissioning a reactor cannot be done overnight. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission would need to approve a restart plan, which involves:

Inspecting safety-related systems

Licensing changes

New fuel purchases

Cyber monitoring

This is required after Fukushima to establish resonance protection and long-lasting power loss avoidance, too. Since the plant was shut down after a storm, authorities will most likely want to look at secondary containment and weather resistance.

Supply chain and workforce are just as essential. Components required for a boiling water reactor are made-to-order, and skilled staff must be recruited and educated in the aftermath of years of decommissioning. The scheduled power surge – the shift would produce about 14 megawatts – indicates work on turbines and heat exchangers as well as digital controls. These activities must be validated through in-service and safety checks before the plant can transmit to the power grid.

Although neither side disclosed the deal’s value, the multi-decade arrangement suggests stability to potential investors. Power purchases for many years have become common in recent years, as businesspersons are interested in long-term investments.

Iowa project is one of many nuclear revivals underway

The Iowa project is just one of many nuclear revivals intended to satisfy increasing demand for electricity.

The Three Mile Island reactor will be restarted by Microsoft and Constellation Energy, with the operator projecting it will cost about $1.6 billion to put the 835-megawatt unit back online. The Department of Energy’s Loan Programs Office is funding Michigan-based Holtec’s efforts to reactivate the Palisades plant.

These restarts are faster than constructing new reactors: years are shaved off the timeline, and first-of-a-kind dangers are avoided. However, they are not without their drawbacks; they will have to face natural gas projects, and they will have to coexist with utility-scale solar and storage that can be put in place in months.

Google is following a similar strategy to other bulk buyers: nuclear for reliable baseload, batteries for peak usage and versatility, and renewables for overall cost and emissions reductions. The NRC licensing results, the last capital budget, and supply chain timing for critical components will represent important pivot factors affecting the plan. Grid integration analyses will determine the necessity for transmission adjustments.

Meanwhile, local hiring and community engagement will have a big impact on the social license. Although long-term waste storage is still the responsibility of the federal government, interim storage facilities and on-site handling procedures must be approved by regulators and stakeholders.

If the Duane Arnold project is profitable, it may serve as a model for tech-driven nuclear procurement. It enables firms to obtain decades of solid carbon-free megawatts while also reducing grid pressure in data center areas. For Google, the deal is based on the idea that dependable clean energy is not only critical to the environment but also to its growth.