Google To Make Pixels From Scratch In Vietnam

Google is preparing to take a major step in its hardware strategy by developing and manufacturing high-end Pixel phones entirely in Vietnam, according to reporting from Nikkei Asia. The shift would move critical early-stage work known as new product introduction to the country for flagship Pixel, Pixel Pro, and foldable models, signaling a deeper commitment to a diversified supply chain beyond China.

What Moving NPI To Vietnam Really Means

NPI is the intensive phase when a device transitions from design to production. It spans engineering validation, tooling, process tuning, and pilot runs—often called EVT, DVT, and PVT. By relocating this stage, Google is not just assembling phones in Vietnam; it’s standing up the expertise, equipment, and supplier coordination needed to birth new models there from day one.

Until now, that work has largely been anchored in China. Nikkei Asia notes that A-series models are expected to keep their development there for the time being, but shifting NPI for premium devices to Vietnam raises Google’s operational ceiling in the country and reduces single-market concentration risk.

Why Vietnam, and Why Now for Google’s Pixel Manufacturing

Google began moving Pixel production out of China in 2019, with Vietnam becoming a key hub alongside a growing footprint in India. Vietnam offers seasoned electronics talent and a mature supplier ecosystem, thanks in large part to global players that have already built scale there.

Samsung, for example, produces a significant portion of its smartphones in Vietnam and is among the country’s largest foreign investors. According to Vietnam’s General Statistics Office, phones and phone components have been the country’s top export category in recent years, generating tens of billions of dollars annually. That expertise—plus established EMS partners and provincial industrial parks in Bac Ninh and Bac Giang—gives Google a strong base to expand beyond final assembly.

A Hedge Against Tariffs, Trade Risks, and Geopolitics

Shifting NPI is as much about resilience as it is about capacity. The US has maintained Section 301 tariffs on a wide range of goods from China, and policy risk remains a moving target. While smartphones have at times skirted direct tariffs, many components, subassemblies, and peripherals have not, and volatility can quickly ripple through costs and timelines.

Industry analyst Lori Chang told Nikkei Asia that relocating the NPI phase is a key marker of an independent, end-to-end supply chain. In practice, it means Google could validate designs, ramp tooling, and execute pilot builds in multiple countries, smoothing logistics and providing leverage with suppliers. It complements concurrent expansion in India, where recent Pixels have been assembled for local and export markets, and mirrors broader tech sector moves to spread risk across Southeast and South Asia.

What It Could Mean for Future Pixel Flagships

Building devices “from scratch” in Vietnam could shorten ramp times for new flagships and improve yield learning for complex form factors like foldables. Having engineering teams and tooling near the assembly lines often accelerates issue resolution between EVT and mass production, which can translate into more stable launches and faster global rollouts.

The move also aligns with expected shifts in Google’s silicon roadmap. Industry trackers such as Counterpoint Research have highlighted growing Pixel momentum—roughly 10 million shipments in 2023 by some estimates—and a tighter integration between hardware and Tensor chips. As Google iterates on its in-house silicon strategy, a diversified NPI network could help synchronize component sourcing, thermal designs, and camera module integration across regions.

The Limits, Challenges, and the Long Game Ahead

Relocating NPI is not a flip-the-switch change. It requires substantial investment in test equipment, metrology tools, and supplier co-location—plus months of training to build local process engineering depth. Displays, memory, and image sensors will still come from a global mix of suppliers spanning Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and China, so “China-free” phones are not the near-term goal.

Budget-friendly Pixel A models are expected to keep their development cycle in China for now, and Google will likely continue balancing capacity between Vietnam and India based on model mix and market needs. Even so, moving NPI for premium Pixels is a strong signal: Google wants the ability to conceive, validate, and manufacture its most advanced phones in multiple countries, with less exposure to single-market disruptions.

If executed well, the strategy could give Google more control over costs and calendars—and, importantly, the freedom to keep Pixel launches on track regardless of shifting trade winds.