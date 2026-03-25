Google Tests Unified Gemini Interface On Android

Google appears to be testing a cleaner, unified Gemini interface on Android that closely mirrors the mobile web experience, promising less clutter and more consistency across devices. Clues found in the Google app v17.11.54 beta suggest a redesigned sidebar, a relocated model switcher, and clearer cues about which extensions were used to answer your query.

The changes are not yet live for everyone and seem to be gated behind server-side flags, a common pattern for Google’s iterative rollouts. But taken together, they signal a push to make Gemini feel like the same assistant whether you open it in the Android app or a browser.

A Familiar Sidebar and a Cleaner Header in Gemini

Testers have surfaced a new in-app sidebar that mirrors Gemini on the web, complete with a Settings & help section anchored at the bottom. That menu has been missing from Gemini’s Android experience, forcing users to dig through overflow menus. Bringing it front and center should reduce the taps required for account, privacy, and preference tweaks.

The sidebar also lines up items such as Scheduled actions, My stuff, and the rebranded Notebooks (previously “Projects”), with collapsible sections for Notebooks, Gems, and Chats. It’s a small but meaningful nod to tidiness: collapsing bulky lists keeps the canvas focused on the conversation while preserving quick access to ongoing work.

A more compact header accompanies these tweaks. By moving utility controls out of the main input area, Google is carving out space for what most users do most of the time—type or speak a prompt—without secondary buttons jostling for attention.

Smarter Extension Transparency for Gemini on Android

Gemini can invoke tools like Google Search, Maps, or Keep to complete a task. Today, the Android app shows a generic “Google Search & 1 more” label in the query header, which requires an extra tap to see what actually happened. In the tested build, that header shifts to clearly highlight the last-used extension—think “Used Google Keep”—while still allowing a quick expand to reveal the full list of tools and the model involved.

This is a subtle but important UX win. For everyday users, a simple callout boosts trust and comprehension. For power users, the expanded view provides the provenance details needed to troubleshoot or reproduce results. It also aligns with growing consumer expectations for AI transparency; Pew Research Center has reported sustained public interest in understanding how AI tools derive answers, even as usage increases.

Model Switching Moves Up Top for a Cleaner Input Area

Another notable tweak relocates the model switcher from just above the text field to the app header. That change declutters the input area and adds a touch of intentional friction to model-hopping. With Google now defaulting to the “Fast” model (Gemini 3 Flash) for most scenarios, the company is signaling confidence that the speed-focused tier can handle general queries without frequent toggles to “Thinking” or “Pro.”

There’s a practical ergonomics angle, too. Moving the switcher up increases thumb travel on larger phones, which may reduce accidental taps while still keeping the option within reach for complex tasks. Early testers also spotted thinner feedback icons in conversation threads—minor polish, but consistent with a broader Material Design clean-up.

Why This Matters for Mobile AI and Everyday Users

Unifying Gemini across app and web is more than an aesthetic exercise. Consistency reduces cognitive load, improves feature discoverability, and shortens the learning curve—especially important on mobile, where most people first encounter AI assistants. The Google app, which serves as the host for Gemini on Android, has surpassed 5 billion installs on the Play Store, so even small interface changes can have outsized impact.

Broader adoption patterns support the bet. Surveys from organizations like Pew Research Center indicate that a growing share of adults in the U.S. have tried generative AI tools, and interest is rising alongside practical, everyday use cases. A predictable, tidy interface could nudge casual experimenters into regular users, particularly when extensions like Keep and Calendar are integrated clearly.

When You Might See the Rollout on Your Android App

The features referenced here were surfaced in the Google app v17.11.54 beta and appear to be guarded by feature flags. As with many Google updates, expect a staged release blending app updates with server-side toggles. Some regions or accounts may see pieces of the redesign before others, and the final look could shift based on feedback.

If you want an early look, enrolling in the Google app beta and keeping an eye on Gemini’s interface is your best bet. For everyone else, watch for a sidebar that looks more like the web, a cleaner input area, and a header that tells you exactly which tool Gemini used to get the job done.