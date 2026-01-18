Google Tests Return Of Alarm Slide Controls

Google appears to be testing the comeback of slide-to-dismiss and slide-to-snooze controls in the Google Clock app, giving users an option many have missed since the recent Material 3 Expressive overhaul swapped sliders for large on-screen buttons. Evidence spotted in the latest Google Clock 8.5 build points to a new setting that lets you choose how alarms are handled when they go off: via swipes or via buttons.

A Familiar Gesture Returns to Google Clock Alarms

For years, sliding to snooze or dismiss was muscle memory for many Android users. The Material 3 Expressive redesign prioritized bold typography and oversized touch targets, but the switch to buttons also removed a low-error, eyes-half-open gesture that worked well at 6 a.m. The new option, labeled “Dismiss an alarm with a” previews both layouts so you can pick the interaction that feels natural.

It’s not live for everyone yet. While the toggles are present in version 8.5 of the app, the behavior appears to be under a server-side rollout. That suggests Google is A/B testing the interaction before a broader release—common practice for first-party Android apps.

Why Sliders Matter for Alarm UX and Fewer Accidental Taps

Alarm interactions are a special case in mobile design. Users are often groggy, operating one-handed, and trying to avoid accidental taps that silence an alarm too easily. UX principles like Fitts’s Law favor large targets, but sliders add a deliberate motion that reduces false positives—especially on big phones where a thumb can drift. Many OEM skins, including Samsung’s, still lean on swipe gestures for this reason.

There’s also scale to consider. Google Clock is among Android’s most-used utilities, and the Play Store lists 1B+ installs. With Android powering roughly 70% of global smartphones according to StatCounter, even minor interaction tweaks can impact millions of mornings. Restoring choice here is more than nostalgia; it’s a pragmatic nod to diverse habits and accessibility needs.

What Else Changes in Google Clock 8.5 Beyond Alarm Sliders

The revival of swipe controls isn’t the only tweak in testing. The app gains a thicker alarm-volume slider in Settings that shows a precise numeric reading as you drag the handle. While the unit isn’t labeled, the value appears to represent an exact level, potentially in decibels, which should help users dial in consistent loudness—useful for shared spaces or travel.

Stopwatch users will also notice small but helpful UI touches: tiny arrow buttons now flank the lap timer list, letting you step through laps without finicky scrolling. These visual refinements echo the Material 3 Expressive push toward clarity and predictable motion, while retaining the recent shift to solid background colors instead of wallpaper-based accents.

Choice Over One-Size-Fits-All Design for Alarm Interactions

The broader story is about control. Google’s design refresh brought consistency across system apps, but it also revealed how deeply ingrained certain interactions are. Letting users pick between buttons and a slider for alarms splits the difference: the larger buttons aid accessibility and reach, while the slider supports intentional, low-error actions in half-awake scenarios.

It also tracks with how other platforms handle sensitive actions. Wearables often require long presses or swipes for dismissal to avoid accidental triggers, and accessibility guidelines from organizations like the W3C favor affordances that minimize unintended input. Alarms sit squarely in that territory.

When You Might See It on Your Device as Testing Expands

Because the option is being tested, rollout timing will vary. Updating Google Clock to version 8.5 from the Play Store enables the new visual tweaks immediately, while the slider-versus-buttons choice may arrive via a server-side toggle. Historically, Pixel devices tend to receive such changes first, followed by a wider release as feedback comes in.

If it sticks, the change will be a quiet but meaningful win for usability. The best alarm is the one you can operate without thinking—and for a lot of Android users, that still means a simple, decisive slide.