Google Tests New Google Photos Sharing Interface

Google is piloting a refreshed sharing experience in Google Photos, testing a full-screen preview with an animated carousel that reshapes how users review and send multiple images. Early sightings in Photos version 7.59 on devices running the latest QPR3 beta suggest a cleaner, more immersive flow—though one notable shortcut may be on the chopping block.

What’s Changing in the Google Photos Sharing Flow

Today, selecting several pictures and tapping share summons a compact bottom sheet with a horizontal carousel. In Google’s test build, that space expands to a full-screen panel. Images scale as you scroll, creating a more cinematic review stage that makes each photo easier to inspect before you send it.

Below the preview, sharing targets are more clearly divided, and link-based options are labeled with greater clarity. The layout reflects Material Design’s recent emphasis on hierarchy and motion, with larger touch targets and animated transitions that reduce ambiguity about which photo is in focus.

The Trade-Off: Less Control Over Selections

Power users may notice a missing tool: the quick “Modify” button that lets you edit your selection on the fly. In the test UI, changing which photos are selected appears to require backing out and reselecting from the grid. That’s a small friction point, but in everyday use it adds up—especially when swapping a single similar shot among a batch of twenty vacation pics.

From a usability standpoint, removing inline editing nudges users from recognition to recall. Nielsen Norman Group’s research has long shown that interfaces reduce errors and effort when people can see and adjust items directly rather than retracing steps to rebuild a selection. A couple of extra taps per share may not seem like much, but scaled to the app’s massive audience—Google has said Photos serves over 1 billion users—the time cost is real.

Why Google Might Be Doing This Redesign in Photos

A full-screen share review does have clear upsides. Bigger previews help catch duplicates, blinks, or low-light artifacts before you blast a link to the family chat. It also minimizes accidental sends by emphasizing intent: you’re reviewing photos first, then choosing where they go.

The approach also aligns with recent Material You patterns: simplified surfaces, fewer competing controls, and motion that guides the eye. Google has been tightening the relationship between app-level share workflows and the system share sheet, and this experiment could be part of streamlining that continuum. Reducing clutter is a common pathway to faster perceived performance, particularly on lower-end devices where complex overlays can stutter.

Availability and Rollout for Testers and Devices

The interface appears to be gated by server-side flags, showing up for some testers on Photos 7.59 with the latest QPR3 beta builds. That suggests a staged experiment rather than a full release. Historically, Google has packaged visual and workflow updates like this into periodic Pixel Feature Drops, but they often A/B test widely first to measure completion rates, error rates, and time-to-share.

Nothing is final. If feedback indicates that losing quick modification creates friction, Google could restore inline edits—perhaps via a small “Edit Selection” chip or long-press deselect inside the carousel—before a general rollout.

What It Means for Everyday Sharing and Power Users

For casual sharers, the larger preview may feel more trustworthy—what you see is truly what you send. For high-volume users, like parents organizing school event photos or creators sending selects to collaborators, the absence of inline selection tweaks could slow things down. Competitors such as Apple’s Photos let users quickly adjust picks by hopping back to a persistent multiselect, so expectations for low-friction editing are set high.

The best outcome would combine both benefits: a full-screen, animated review with a lightweight way to add or remove images without starting over. If you’re in the test group, use the in-app feedback tool—Google has a track record of iterating quickly when usability data and user reports converge.

Bottom line: Google is pushing Photos toward a more immersive, confident sharing stage. If the company preserves rapid selection editing while keeping the new clarity and polish, this could be the rare redesign that delights both casual and power users.