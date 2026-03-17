Google tests branching chats in Gemini for complex threads

Google is testing a new way to manage complex AI conversations in Gemini, adding an option to branch a discussion into a fresh chat without losing your original thread. Evidence of the feature appears in the Google app (version 17.10.54.sa.arm64), hinting that the company is preparing to bring a capability long valued by ChatGPT power users into its flagship assistant.

The idea is simple but powerful: when a conversation forks, you can create a copy at a chosen message and explore a different line of thought side by side. For anyone who has tried to compare multiple prompts or iterate on a plan within one sprawling chat, branching turns a tangled transcript into organized, parallel experiments.

What branching looks like in Gemini’s chat interface

In testing builds, the feature surfaces in the message options menu. Tapping the three dots on a Gemini response reveals a “Branch in new chat” action. Selecting it spins up a new conversation seeded with the context up to that message, clearly labeled so you can tell it apart from the main thread. Everything that happened after the branch point stays behind, just as you’d expect in a version-control workflow.

That behavior matters when you’re deep in a long exchange. Suppose you’re 20 messages in, but want to revisit the assistant’s answer from message five with a different constraint. Branching preserves messages one through five and ignores the rest, letting you explore the alternative without rewriting prompts or scrolling back through a maze of replies.

Why branching matters for AI chats and organized work

Branching turns conversational AI into a practical sandbox. It lets you A/B test prompts, compare model reasoning paths, and keep competing drafts organized. It’s the chat equivalent of forking a Git repository: small changes can be explored independently, then compared without polluting the main line of work.

Examples are easy to imagine.

A developer can branch a code-generation request to try different libraries or performance targets.

A marketer can create parallel variations of a product page and evaluate tone, length, and SEO focus.

A researcher can keep multiple summaries of the same paper, each tuned to a specific audience or question.

Educators can branch lesson plans to match different grade levels while preserving the core structure.

The feature also complements Gemini’s long-context ambitions. With models like Gemini 1.5 designed to handle lengthy inputs, conversations can quickly balloon. Branching offers a way to manage that complexity, reducing context drift and keeping exploration tidy as ideas diverge.

How Gemini’s branching compares with ChatGPT’s approach

OpenAI’s ChatGPT already includes a similar option to branch a conversation from a specific message, a tool that seasoned users rely on for experimentation and comparison. OpenAI reported over 100M weekly active users at DevDay in 2023, and features that improve iterative workflows have been a key driver of stickiness among that audience.

Google has flirted with branching-like workflows in its developer-facing AI Studio, but bringing the capability into the consumer Gemini app would close a meaningful usability gap. Combined with Gemini’s multimodal strengths and growing Workspace integrations, branching could make the assistant more credible for sustained projects rather than one-off queries.

Rollout timing and what to watch as Google tests branching

Google hasn’t announced timing or availability, and features discovered in app builds often roll out gradually through limited tests. Still, seeing a functioning option buried in the Google app is a strong signal the company is preparing a wider release. Expect a staged launch across the Gemini app and web interface, with potential refinements to naming, labels, and how branches appear in your chat list.

If and when it lands, branching will likely become one of those small-seeming UI tweaks that has an outsized impact. For users juggling complex tasks—coding, content strategy, research, planning—it lowers friction, brings clarity to long exchanges, and provides a structured way to explore alternatives without starting from scratch.