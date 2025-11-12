Google teases 2025 Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers

Google has revealed its Black Friday and Cyber Monday lineup, which will mark down several of its Pixel phones, wearables, audio gear, home devices, and more.

The early unveiling hints at a wider effort to get shoppers while the getting’s good, and it comes with a refreshed Google Store that is designed to better present products in an easy-to-browse format.

What’s included in Google’s 2025 Black Friday preview

At the top of the offer sheet are flagship phones. Discounts of up to $300 off are in store for the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold, with a $200 saving also lined up for the plain old Pixel 10. More budget-focused buyers will see the Pixel 9a at $399 and save $100, one of the lowest-cost on-ramps to Google’s camera and AI capabilities this season.

On the wrist, the Pixel Watch 4 is up for its first big discount with as much as $100 off. For audio, we’ll see a new Pixel Buds 2a costing $99, down $30 from the current buds and down at the A-series headphones price point, which helped make them such a go-to in our pick list. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 will also have $60 shaved off, which is a significant cut for a high-end ANC choice.

Fitness and smart home also get some significant cuts. The Fitbit Charge 6 will be on sale for $60 off, a nice option if you want to get reliable metrics without the bulk of a smartwatch. At home, a fourth-gen Nest Learning Thermostat will be $50 off, new Nest Cams will be $30 off, and the Nest Doorbell will sell for $40 off — retail numbers that have been known to shift product in short order.

To round things out, the Google TV Streamer will be $25 off at $75, making it an appealing option for people looking to try built-in AI improvements on Google TV, not to mention a more modern remote and smoother casting.

How the 2025 Google Black Friday discounts stack up

For reference, Adobe Analytics posited U.S. online sales on Black Friday reached $9.8 billion in spending last year, with consumer electronics a top-performing category.

$200–$300 off flagship phone prices match the best of the holiday deal-making we’ve seen on high-end Android phones (which tend to range between 20 and 30 percent once you factor in specs, options, and trade-in values). Of special note: the 9a isn’t a bargain-basement budget phone; with prices starting at $399, it bests some midrange rivals despite still featuring strong camera performance and multiyear software support.

Wearables usually receive discounts of the mid-teens to low-20% during sales peaks, so $100 off the Pixel Watch 4 would put it toward the front for Android users. Likewise, $60 off premium earbuds is consistent with previous holiday seasons where the most expensive audio gear gets one of the steepest accessory discounts. The Nest and Fitbit discounts are consistent with past years’ holiday deals, and the wide-ranging discounting across categories does mean anyone can build out an entire ecosystem of new gear at a price that doesn’t require bouncing around between retailers for various shopping needs.

Google Store revamp underscores the weight of holiday shopping

In addition to the deal preview, Google has updated the Google Store with Material 3 Expressive design — you’ll notice pill-shaped nav elements, more extensive color theming, and a clearer hierarchy. The flow is more important than the paint job: float over or tap on a high-level category and you’re now presented with direct links to product pages, sidestepping another hop via a generic landing page.

On mobile, this matters. The fewer taps, the lower abandonment rates — and by surfacing product-level entry points, it becomes easier for shoppers to quickly compare competing models, enabling a jump from Pixel 10 Pro specs to Pixel 10 Pro Fold specs without first wading through broad category pages. In the case of holiday shopping — where decisions can often come down to last-minute comparisons and impulsive add-ons — this is a sensible upgrade.

Smart buying strategies for Google’s Black Friday deals

Anticipate stackable value beyond list prices. Historically, trade-in credits for recent Pixel devices have stacked with holiday markdowns, and carrier-linked promos might layer bill credits on top of unlocked pricing. If you have your eye on more than one device, watch out for prompts to bundle up during checkout — audio or accessory deals frequently offer additional discounts when purchased with a phone or a watch.

Inventory is the other variable. Traditionally, the deepest discounts on popular SKUs — namely certain colors and storage capacities — are the first to sell through. Setting up alerts from the Google Store and getting trade-in diagnostics done ahead of time can be the difference between a good price on your dream configuration and just taking whatever you can get.

This is a full-on Black Friday offering from Google, headlined by flagship-level discounts on the Pixel 10 family and the first big discount for Pixel Watch 4, as well as some big price cuts across audio, fitness, and Nest home kit.

Combined with a cleaner, quicker store experience, the preview indicates Google is looking to turn window-shoppers into ecosystem buyers by offering sharp pricing and fewer obstacles between browsing and buying.