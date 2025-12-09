Google says there are no plans to bring ads to Gemini

Google is quashing speculation that advertising will be turned on inside its Gemini AI app anytime soon after a report suggested ads are in the pipeline. A senior Google ads executive tells me that the company does not currently intend to shoehorn paid placements inside Gemini, but confirms that the chatbot experience will stay ad-free for now.

What Google actually said about ads inside the Gemini app

The denial came after industry scuttlebutt that Google had informed partners of a plan to bring ads to Gemini by 2026. Dan Taylor, Google’s vice president of global ads, pushed back, saying the claims were false and that there are no ads in the Gemini app and no current plans to change that policy.

The clarification is small but significant. It is specifically for the Gemini app, not Google Search, where the company is performing its own distinct trial of AI-driven responses that may feature commercial formats like shopping units and sponsored modules signaled as ads.

Why it matters to keep ads out of the Gemini app

Chat interfaces are intimate and goal-oriented; users expect your responses to be advice, not links. Injecting ads into that flow raises thorny questions about disclosure, bias, and safety. Regulators have been focusing their gaze: the Federal Trade Commission has recommended clear, conspicuous labeling on A.I.-generated endorsements, while Europe’s Digital Services Act calls for transparency around targeted advertising and recommender systems.

An ad-free Gemini also lets Google manage risk while the product’s reasoning and retrieval are still works in progress. Even little hallucinations do not fare well beside a paid message. By keeping out ads, Google protects and maintains trust in the core assistant as it raises guardrails and extends enterprise-grade capabilities.

The business math behind Google’s no-ads decision for Gemini

Alphabet still makes the vast majority of its money from advertising — about three-quarters in recent investor filings — so any change in placement strategy gets close attention. But Google has other levers to commercialize Gemini without undermining the UI integrity of the chatbot experience.

Subscriptions are the obvious route. Gemini Advanced fits in next to tiers of Google One and other Workspace add-ons, reaching into a huge installed base that nowadays exceeds 100 million Google One subscribers by company disclosure. On the enterprise solutions side, Google Cloud sells licensing of foundation models and agentic tooling through Vertex AI with usage-based billing to ensure revenue flows in coordination with actual model consumption.

And then there is a distribution angle. Keeping Gemini free of ads could help to distinguish it from AI results in Search, where Google has long walked a fine line between providing value for users and serving commercial intent — as well as from competition with rival assistants that have started to take more monetizable forms of answers. It’s that separation that enables Google to test commercial formats in high-intent environments (Search, Shopping, YouTube), without corrupting the assistant’s conversational flow.

How rivals are testing ads in AI assistants and chatbots

Microsoft has run ads in Copilot experiences linked to Bing, relying on its existing ad marketplace and publisher relationships. The company has said conversational ads can deliver robust click-through to sources, when properly labeled: a key metric for publisher economics.

OpenAI, for its own part, has investigated ad-related hooks inside its ChatGPT apps based on code references spotted by developers; those efforts are currently deprioritized in light of product priorities moving around. Instead, the company has focused on paid tiers, enterprise licenses and an emerging app ecosystem as near-term revenue streams.

Policy language is the tell. The first sign of a change in strategy will be if Google updates Gemini’s advertising or sponsored-content guidelines. Also keep an eye out for further integrations between Gemini and Google’s commerce surfaces — shopping data, travel inventory and local results — where commercial intent is more explicit and ads are already normalized.

Publisher incentives are another site of pressure. Industry groups have cautioned that AI responses can eat into referral traffic; Google has pushed back that clearly marked ad units and source links preserve value. Expect many more data-sharing and revenue-sharing experiments before anyone makes a play to put ads directly inside any general-purpose chatbot.

For now, Google’s position is crystal clear: the Gemini app isn’t going to get ads. And in a market rushing to make money off of conversational AI, that line in the sand says that user trust and product clarity have more value than near-term ad dollars, at least until the company can prove that sponsored messages in chat are both safe and genuinely useful.