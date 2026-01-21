Google Says No Ads In Gemini For Now, Per DeepMind CEO

Google is signaling a clear boundary around its flagship AI assistant. Speaking in Davos, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis said the company has no plans to put advertising inside Gemini, according to conversations reported by Axios and other reporters on the ground. The stance draws a sharp contrast with OpenAI, which has begun piloting ads in ChatGPT’s free and entry-level tiers.

Google Draws A Line On Gemini Monetization

Hassabis’s message is simple: Gemini’s core experience won’t be interrupted by ads, at least not in the foreseeable future. That’s notable coming from the world’s largest digital advertising company. Alphabet’s filings show Google generated well over $200 billion in ad revenue in 2023, yet the company appears determined to keep its conversational AI separate from that business model for now.

The decision is as much about user trust as it is about product design. Ads inside a chatbot risk blurring the line between neutral assistance and sponsored placement. Even with clear labeling, the perception of bias can erode confidence—especially for a system meant to draft emails, summarize documents, and help make decisions.

Why Ads In AI Assistants Spark Ongoing Debate

Generative AI responses aren’t a list of links; they’re synthetic prose that appears authoritative. That makes disclosure and separation requirements far more delicate than in a traditional search results page. Regulators in the U.S. and EU have emphasized transparency around AI-generated content and advertising, and industry groups such as the IAB have urged clear labeling standards for sponsored AI outputs.

It’s worth noting that Google has tested ads in other AI surfaces. The company has experimented with ads alongside AI Overviews in Search, labeled as sponsored. Gemini, however, is positioned as a personal assistant—not a search results page—raising a different set of expectations.

How Google Is Paying For Gemini’s Growth Today

Instead of ads, Google has leaned on subscriptions and enterprise licensing. Gemini Advanced is available through the Google One AI Premium plan, while Gemini for Workspace offers business and enterprise add-ons typically priced around $20–$30 per user per month, according to Google’s publicly listed pricing. Developers can also access Gemini models via Vertex AI and AI Studio on a usage basis.

These choices reflect the hard economics of inference. Analysts at firms such as SemiAnalysis have estimated that complex large-model responses cost multiple cents each in compute, far above a typical web search. Squeezing those costs into an ad-funded free tier is challenging without compromising speed, quality, or both.

OpenAI’s Different Bet On Ads In ChatGPT Tiers

OpenAI has said ads in ChatGPT will appear in its free and Go tiers, with assurances that ads won’t influence responses and that user conversations won’t be shared with advertisers. The company framed the move as a way to keep AI accessible while supporting its broader mission. It’s a notable shift: in 2024, CEO Sam Altman described ads as a last resort even as compute needs surged and competition intensified.

OpenAI’s user base is massive—at its developer conference in late 2023, the company cited over 100 million weekly active users—so even small monetization tweaks can move the needle. The tradeoff is reputational: if users feel ads creep into recommendations or tone, satisfaction could slip. That is the risk Google appears intent on avoiding with Gemini.

What To Watch Next As AI Monetization Strategies Evolve

“No plans” is not a legal covenant, and strategies evolve. The stronger signal is where Google is investing: premium AI subscriptions, enterprise bundles, and developer platforms. If those revenue streams scale, the company can keep Gemini ad-free without sacrificing growth.

Keep an eye on three markers:

Whether Google expands Gemini’s paid tiers or usage limits

How aggressively it prices Workspace add-ons

Whether any sponsored elements appear around—but not inside—Gemini experiences

Also watch for standards from regulators or industry bodies that could codify how AI assistants disclose commercial content.

For now, the takeaway is straightforward. As rivals test advertising in chatbots, Google wants Gemini to feel like a neutral, trustworthy assistant—and is willing to leave ad dollars on the table to protect that perception.