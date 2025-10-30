Google Rolls Out Gemini to Google Home Devices

The next wave of AI for the smart home from Google is knocking at the door for many homeowners. Google is targeting some surprisingly old hardware that has already found its place in hundreds of thousands of homes. As Android Authority reports, as part of a phased Early Access rollout coordinated via the Google Home app, a curated list of Google Home and Nest speakers and displays are starting to get Gemini. Gemini is a successor to a considerable portion of what users know as Google Assistant. The supported list was first spotted by Android Authority, but user reports from the Early Access program confirm it’s a good fit for many of the most prominent devices still in homes today.

Older Google Home and Nest devices receiving Gemini

The current assembly of speakers and displays, according to Android Authority and user reports from the Early Access program, includes:

The models include the earliest Home and Home Mini, which is essential: it’s another indication that Google is taking a software-first approach and continues bringing AI that extends the devices’ useful life without forced obsolescence.

Gemini Live device compatibility and membership needs

Gemini Live, a more sophisticated, real-time conversational mode, has a shorter list of compatible devices and requires an active Google Home Premium membership. As indicated by Android Authority, the following models are capable:

Nest Mini (2019)

Nest Audio (2020)

Nest Hub Max (2019)

Nest Hub (2nd generation, 2021)

You’ll get more natural back-and-forth, quicker follow-ups, and improved retention with Live—particularly on displays—where visual responses and on-screen controls complement voice.

How to access Gemini on your speakers and displays

Access is available through the Google Home app’s Early Access journey. Check the app and your account settings to ensure your speakers or displays are set to automatically upgrade and are assigned to your home.

Open the Google Home app and look for the Early Access prompt.

Confirm your devices are assigned to your home and set to auto-update.

Remember rollouts happen in stages; devices on the same account may switch at different times.

If you don’t see Gemini, update the Home app, reboot your device, and check again later as Google expands server-side functionality.

What changes to expect in daily use with Gemini

Gemini is intended to address more intricate inquiries than the classic Assistant.

For many users of first- and second-generation hardware, this is essentially a free capability upgrade. Research on the smart speaker market notes that many gadgets end up with a single common purpose for weeks in kitchens and rooms. A practical approach to innovation that increases longevity—rather than generating more e-waste—is bringing modern AI to these stalwarts.

Options if your device is not yet on the supported list

If your model is not on the compilation provided above, you nevertheless have alternate options. For most Google products, support generally expands gradually, so you should wait it out. Alternatively, if you want to join Google with Gemini at this point, you could also check one of the earlier-inventory Nest speakers or displays.

Gemini is rolling out beyond high-end hardware today

Furthermore, Google’s messaging makes it seem like more Gemini‑ready hardware should be available in the near future, giving even more options. Long story short, Gemini is no longer limited to advanced equipment. If you possess one of the supported Google Home and Nest devices, Early Access allows you to begin exploring Google’s newer AI in your living room without having to buy something else.