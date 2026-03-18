Google Rolls Out Gemini Personal Intelligence To All Users

Google’s Gemini now has a hyper-personalized mode called Personal Intelligence, and it is startlingly good at knowing who you are and what you need. It is also fully optional. After testing it, I was impressed—and a bit unnerved—by how quickly it surfaced details from my life to deliver spot-on recommendations and reminders. Here is exactly what it does and how to switch it on or shut it off.

What Personal Intelligence Actually Does

Personal Intelligence lets Gemini tailor answers using signals you explicitly connect from Google services such as Gmail, Search history, and Google Photos. With permission, it can draw from receipts in your inbox, preferences inferred from your searches, and images in your photo library to provide context-rich help instead of generic advice.

Think of it as a context layer. Ask for “a jacket to match the shirt I just bought” and it can scan recent purchase confirmations to suggest styles and sizes that fit your taste. Ask for “lunch during my layover” and it can factor in the airport, a nearby gate from past itineraries, and your food preferences. The difference between the personalized and non-personalized modes is night and day.

Google says this feature is opt-in, source-by-source, and adjustable at any time. It is designed to keep data within your account boundaries, and you can review or revoke connected sources later in your Google Account’s Data & Privacy controls.

How to Turn Personal Intelligence On in Gemini

Go to gemini.google.com and sign in to your Google Account. Open Settings and select Personal Intelligence. Choose the sources you want to connect, such as Gmail, Search history, and Photos. You can enable them individually, read what each source contributes, and confirm access. Save your choices and start prompting. If you want to test the difference, ask the same question with and without Personal Intelligence enabled.

How to Turn Off or Limit Personal Intelligence

Return to Settings in gemini.google.com and open Personal Intelligence. Toggle sources off or disconnect them entirely. You can remove just one (for example, Photos) while keeping others active. In your Google Account’s Data & Privacy section, review Web & App Activity, Location History, and YouTube History. Pausing or deleting activity here will also limit what Gemini can personalize against. For Gmail and Photos, check their specific settings to control smart features and information visibility. You can also delete emails, images, or receipts you do not want used for personalization.

What Gemini’s Personal Intelligence Knew About Me

I started with a practical test: “I need new tires for my car.” Within moments, Gemini identified the exact tire sizes for two vehicles in my household, pulled from recent service emails, and suggested reputable models across price tiers. It even localized retailers that actually operate in my area—something the non-personalized mode did not do as precisely.

Next, I asked for a new T-shirt for my favorite team. It surfaced options for the teams I follow most, noted that I attend certain games often, and recommended sizes based on past clothing orders in my inbox. No manual searching through emails, no guesswork on fit—just useful results with context I never typed into the prompt.

Travel planning was equally sharp. I tried “Where should I eat during my layover?” and it returned suggestions aligned to my cuisine preferences and the concourse I typically fly through, plus timing estimates that fit a tight connection. The personalization made the advice feel less like a search result and more like an informed assistant.

Privacy and Control Considerations for Your Data

Personal data, even when consented, raises valid concerns. Pew Research Center reports that a large majority of Americans feel they have little control over how companies use their data. Privacy advocates such as the Electronic Frontier Foundation emphasize transparency, minimal data use, and clear controls—principles worth applying here.

Before enabling Personal Intelligence, review what each source contributes and prune anything you would not tell a human assistant. Regularly audit connected sources, delete sensitive emails and images you do not need, and check your My Activity settings. If you share a device, consider using separate profiles or requiring sign-in to prevent unintended access.

Who Will Benefit Most from Personal Intelligence

If you live in Gmail, capture receipts in your inbox, and take photos of important documents or products, Personal Intelligence turns that exhaust into utility. It is especially strong for shopping decisions, travel logistics, and service support when you cannot remember model numbers or reservation details.

If you are privacy-first or manage sensitive information, you can still use Gemini without personalization or enable it narrowly—only for the sources that provide clear, immediate value. The good news is that turning it on or off takes seconds, and the control is entirely in your hands.

Bottom line: Personal Intelligence can feel uncanny, but that is the point. When used deliberately—with tight settings and regular audits—it shifts Gemini from a capable chatbot into a truly personal assistant.