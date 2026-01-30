Google Reports Android 16 Usage Reaches 7.5%

Google has refreshed its official Android version distribution snapshot, and the headline number is clear: Android 16 now accounts for 7.5% of active Google Play devices. It’s the first authoritative look at real-world adoption since the stable rollout, offering a grounded view of how quickly the latest release is spreading.

The figures come from the distribution chart embedded in Android Studio, which aggregates device check-ins from the Play ecosystem. Observers including 9to5Google noted the update, which typically arrives quietly but is widely relied upon by app teams to plan minimum API support and testing matrices.

What the new Android distribution numbers show

Android 16’s 7.5% start marks a faster climb than the previous cycle. In the last publicized snapshot, Android 15 sat around 4.5% at a comparable point, suggesting this year’s rollouts are landing with more momentum across early adopters and OEM flagships.

Equally notable, the five prior Android releases each hold more than 10% share. That narrows the gap between adjacent versions and underscores a familiar reality: the platform’s breadth ensures a long tail of active devices across multiple generations. For developers, it means optimizing for Android 16 (API 36) while still accommodating significant audiences on Android 11 through 15.

Why Adoption Is Moving Faster This Cycle

Several dynamics are converging. OEMs have accelerated top-tier updates, with Pixel devices leading and brands like Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi pushing shorter timelines for recent flagships. Those large-volume rollouts tend to move the needle quickly in the early weeks of a cycle.

On the platform side, the maturation of Project Treble, the Generic Kernel Image, and Project Mainline continues to lower the engineering overhead for version jumps. Seamless A/B updates and steady quarterly releases keep devices closer to current builds, which in turn eases the jump to a major release.

Implications for app developers targeting API 36

With a 7.5% footprint, Android 16 is already large enough to justify dedicated testing on API 36, especially for areas like foreground service limits, privacy and permissions, power management, and SDK Extension features. But the >10% share across each of the previous five versions means backward compatibility and graceful degradation remain non-negotiable.

Practical guidance: choose a minSdkVersion aligned to your audience and hardware tiers; gate modern capabilities with runtime checks and AndroidX backports; and use staged rollouts to monitor crash and ANR rates by OS version in the Play Console. The Android Studio distribution panel is designed precisely for this trade-off analysis, showing the audience you reach at each API level.

How Google compiles the Android distribution snapshot

The distribution data in Android Studio reflects anonymized activity from devices with Google Play services, broken down by API level rather than marketing version names. While Google no longer surfaces these figures on a public web page, the Studio view remains the most authoritative readout for the Play-installed base that most apps target.

Third-party datasets can complement this picture, but for developers deciding where to spend QA cycles, Google’s internal tally is the reference point that influences real-world support policies and device coverage strategies.

The road ahead for Android 16 adoption and growth

Expect share to rise as more midrange phones receive the update, carriers complete certification waves, and newly shipped devices arrive with Android 16 out of the box. Those rhythms often turn an early-adopter bump into sustained growth over the following release windows.

If current pace holds, Android 16 is on track to surpass its predecessor’s early trajectory and become a primary target for feature development and performance tuning. For users, the takeaway is encouraging: update cadence is improving across vendors, even as the ecosystem’s diversity ensures that multiple Android generations will continue to coexist.