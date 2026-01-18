Google Releases Pixel Update Fixing Ringback Noise And Battery

Google is rolling out the first Pixel software update of the year for devices on Android 16, zeroing in on two nagging problems that have frustrated owners in recent weeks: noisy ringback tones on outgoing calls and unexpected battery drain. The patch also folds in the latest security fixes and stability tweaks, signaling a renewed focus on telephony polish and power efficiency across the current Pixel lineup.

What This Patch Actually Fixes on Pixel Devices

According to Google’s release notes, the update addresses an audio glitch where the ringback tone—the sound you hear while waiting for the person you called to answer—could become abnormally loud, distorted, or “scratchy.” That behavior typically points to issues in the telephony audio path, where gain control and routing occur as the device negotiates network capabilities like VoLTE or 5G voice. The company says the patch corrects the offending behavior so the ringback tone volume and timbre stay consistent.

The update also includes fixes for battery drain under certain conditions. While Google doesn’t enumerate every trigger, user reports have pointed to elevated idle drain after the Android 16 transition, especially when 5G handoffs, Wi‑Fi calling, or Bluetooth accessories were active. The new build tightens resource management in those scenarios, which should translate into calmer overnight losses and better longevity on busy days.

The rollout targets the Pixel 7a and all newer hardware generations, including the Pixel 8 family, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9 series, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10 series, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. Notably, it skips the Pixel 6 line and the standard Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, reflecting Google’s current support window. Regional variants and carrier builds (including major US carriers) are part of the release, though staged distribution means it may take a few days to appear on every device.

To check manually, head to Settings > System > System update. If you rely on critical calling features or have noticed faster battery drain since moving to Android 16, installing this patch should be a priority.

Why Ringback Noise Became a Headache for Callers

Ringback is generated by the network, but your phone still processes and plays it through its audio stack. When devices juggle voice codecs, noise suppression, and switching between LTE and 5G during call setup, mismatches in gain or routing can introduce bursts of static or make the tone unexpectedly loud. Engineers often trace these issues to the audio HAL and modem interactions during the first seconds of a call. The new Pixel patch appears to smooth that handshake so the ringback tone is clean and predictable across carriers and regions.

Battery Drain Fixes in Real Use Scenarios

Power complaints after a major platform update usually cluster around a few culprits: aggressive network scanning, churn between 5G and LTE cells, overactive Bluetooth LE keepalives, or location services waking the CPU more often than intended. Google’s notes reference improvements to power usage “under specific conditions,” which aligns with those patterns. In practical terms, users who were seeing idle drain in the 3–5% per hour range should notice a return to more typical rates, often under 1% per hour, with Adaptive Battery enabled and no unusual background activity.

After updating, give the phone one or two charge cycles for post‑update optimization to settle. If you still see abnormal losses, try resetting network settings, review recently installed apps for excessive background activity, and verify that Adaptive Connectivity and Wi‑Fi calling are behaving as expected with your carrier.

Security and Stability Roundout in This Release

Beyond the headline fixes, the package rolls in the latest Android security patches detailed by the Android Security Bulletin and Google’s Pixel-specific advisories. That includes mitigations for vulnerabilities in system and vendor components and ongoing refinements to modem reliability, camera stability, and Bluetooth performance. For enterprises managing fleets of Pixels, this update checks important compliance boxes while tackling the two issues that were generating the most help‑desk tickets.

If your outgoing calls have been starting with a jarring ringback tone or your battery has been melting faster than usual, this update should bring immediate relief. It’s a targeted, practical release: fix the noisy ringback, tame the power draw, and keep Android 16 on a steady trajectory for Google’s current Pixel roster.