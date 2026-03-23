Google Preps ChatGPT to Gemini Import Tools

Google is building two on-ramps for people who want to move from ChatGPT to Gemini without losing their personalization or past work. New import options found in the Google app point to an “import memory” flow that carries over what another chatbot knows about you, and an “import chats” feature that lets you upload a .zip of your old conversations, with a 5GB cap.

How Gemini’s import memory works for personalized setup

The memory import is designed to tackle the cold-start problem. Inside Gemini, you’ll be given a prompt to paste into the other AI service. That prompt asks the competing bot to summarize the preferences, projects, and facts it has learned about you. You then paste that response back into Gemini’s import page and tap Add Memory. Gemini stores those details so you don’t have to retrain it from scratch.

In practical terms, this could include your preferred coding languages, writing tone, dietary restrictions, meeting cadence, or even recurring to-dos. For example, if ChatGPT “remembers” that you write TypeScript with strict typing and favor Jest for tests, importing that memory should help Gemini honor those defaults on day one.

Strings referencing the flow were spotted in the Google app (version 17.11.54 on Android), indicating the experience will live natively within Gemini rather than a separate migration tool. Expect on-screen confirmation when items are added to Gemini’s memory so you can verify what was imported.

How to import chat histories from ChatGPT into Gemini

Google also plans to let users bring over whole conversation histories. The process begins in the other provider’s export utility—ChatGPT, for instance, offers an export under Settings > Data Controls that emails you a .zip containing your chats in JSON and HTML.

Once you have that archive, you’ll upload the .zip to Gemini. The current build references a 5GB file limit, so heavy users may need to prune or split exports before uploading. While Google hasn’t detailed how imported threads will appear, the intent is clear: your past prompts and answers don’t have to disappear when you switch tools.

Why Google’s import move matters for AI assistant users

AI assistants deliver the best results when they learn your preferences over time, but that learning also locks you in. By lowering switching costs, Google is leaning into data portability—an idea it has promoted before through initiatives like the Data Transfer Project alongside industry peers. For users, that means less duplication of effort and faster time-to-value on a new platform.

There’s a competitive angle, too. As models converge on core capabilities, personalization and workflow continuity become key differentiators. The ability to import not just documents but the context around how you work could nudge teams evaluating a move to Gemini, especially for developers, analysts, and content creators who run long-lived threads.

Privacy controls, data limits, and safe importing practices

Importing memories means moving personal data. Before you copy the summary from the other chatbot, review it carefully and strip anything you don’t want stored—API keys, client names, or health details should never live in a general-purpose assistant. The 5GB cap on chat imports is a practical ceiling to reduce risk and server load, but it also encourages curation.

Google provides activity controls across its AI products to review and delete stored interactions and settings. After importing, audit Gemini’s memory and clear items that are outdated or sensitive. For enterprise users, check your organization’s data governance policies and confirm that exports and imports comply with retention and confidentiality rules.

How to get started with Gemini’s chat and memory imports

Update to the latest Google app and open Gemini. Look for Import Memory to Gemini in settings or the onboarding tips. Copy the provided prompt, paste it into your other assistant, then paste the returned summary back into Gemini and confirm.

To carry over chats, trigger an export from the other service and wait for the .zip. Keep the archive under 5GB, then upload it to Gemini when prompted. If you’ve used multiple assistants, repeat the process for each one to consolidate your AI history in a single place.

These features are still rolling out and may appear first in select regions or app versions. Watch for official guidance from Google as the company finalizes the interface and adds documentation for supported providers.

The bottom line on switching from ChatGPT to Gemini

Switching AI assistants has been painful because personalization and chat context don’t travel well. Google’s import memory and chat upload features directly address that friction, making a move from ChatGPT to Gemini far more realistic for people who don’t want to start from zero.