Google Play Settlement Payments Arrive This Spring

Millions of Android users in the United States will soon be eligible to receive automatic cash payments this spring from the $700 million Google Play antitrust settlement. If you purchased apps, games, subscriptions, or in-app content through the Play Store between 2016 and 2023, you could see money automatically added to your account without making a claim.

The customer fund includes $630 million, and states receive an additional $70 million in support. Distributions will start only after a court approves at a fairness hearing, the settlement administrator said, largely via digital payments. Google has denied wrongdoing, but the settlement addresses a case that was filed by a coalition of state attorneys general over the management of distribution and billing for Android apps.

Who Is Eligible for Automatic Google Play Payments

Those who made purchases on the Play Store or had a Google account in any of the 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands between 2016 and 2023 are eligible recipients. In most cases, you are not required to file a claim: your eligibility is linked to the Google account used when buying the product.

If you no longer have the account or your contact information has changed, an administrator plans a follow-up claims process after trying automatic payments. That route is for those who qualify but can’t get funds through the default path.

How Much You’ll Get From the Google Play Settlement

Each eligible account holder will receive at least $2. Anything beyond that minimum, payments are supposed to scale based on how much you spent in the Play Store during the settlement window. In other words, bigger spenders will receive a higher share of the fund.

Here’s an easy way to think about it: The $630 million consumer pool first pays out the $2 minimum to all eligible accounts, and any remaining money is awarded proportionally based on qualifying spend. If you made only a small handful of purchases, your payout will be small; if you were signed up for multiple services or regularly bought apps and in-app items over those years, your amount should be higher. The precise pro rata shares shall be computed by the administrator.

How Payments Will Work for Eligible Google Accounts

For the most part, payouts will be made automatically by PayPal or Venmo with the email address or phone number that is associated with your Google account. You will get a message if money is sent, with guidance if you need to do something on your end.

If you do not use PayPal or Venmo, or if your linked information is out of date, you should be able to select another option or transfer new details through the settlement portal after notices are sent. Pay attention to communications from the settlement administrator and confirm their legitimacy to avoid phishing. Legitimate communications will mention your Google account and the Google Play antitrust settlement.

The Basis of Payouts and Background of the Settlement

The settlement comes after a multiyear investigation by a bipartisan group of state attorneys general who accused Google of operating an illegal monopoly in Android app distribution and in-app billing. The case centered on practices such as forcing developers to use Google Play Billing for many transactions and imposing restrictions that were said to dissuade rival app stores as well as alternative payment systems. Court filings and statements by state attorneys general cited as harms higher consumer prices and the lack of competition.

As part of the agreement, Google also accepted behavioral changes that it must submit to court oversight, aimed at making it easier for app distributors and other developers to use competing systems for distributing apps as well as in-app payments. Though unrelated to other high-profile cases targeting mobile app marketplaces, the themes mesh with broader competition concerns.

What to Do Now to Prepare for Your Settlement Payment

If your Google account is active and connected to a working phone or email number, you don’t need to apply. Prepare to have your accounts in good standing with either PayPal or Venmo, and to be linked to the same contact information as on your Google account. If you believe that you’re eligible but don’t receive a notice after distributions start, contact the settlement administrator for help.

The bottom line: If you have spent money on the Play Store in the last few years, a small payout is probably en route, without your having to do anything at all — larger amounts for those who spent more.

Keep an eye out for official communication, double-check the sender, and be prepared to cash in on your funds after the court grants final approval.