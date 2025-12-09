Google Pixel 9 Pro screen repair program

Google will roll out a targeted repair program for owners of the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL who are experiencing display issues, including a vertical line that spans the full height of the screen and periodic flickering. The company says that eligible devices will receive covered repairs specifically for this problem for up to three years from the original purchase of the device, suggesting that it’s so widespread as to require longer servicing than normal.

What Google is fixing on Pixel 9 Pro display issues

According to reports from early adopters, and which have been flagged by outlets including 9to5Google, the most consistent symptom seems to be a single thin vertical line that suddenly appears on screen and is sometimes accompanied by flicker. Google hasn’t issued a technical root cause, but repair experts say this kind of artifact on OLED panels usually involves column driver or interconnect failures—problems that can’t be addressed through software and would typically necessitate panel replacement.

Importantly, the program is only for devices that exhibit this particular problem. Google does warn, however, that other display damage—like impact cracks, cover-glass fractures, or accidental liquid damage—could disqualify a phone from being eligible for this special coverage and instead see it sent down the usual out-of-warranty repair process.

Eligibility and how to file a Pixel 9 Pro repair claim

Coverage is for three years from the date of retail purchase for Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL devices. If your device doesn’t exhibit the vertical line or is not flickering, Google will only confirm that it’s eligible for a repair at no cost through this program.

Eligibility is determined through Google’s own IMEI lookup, which it asks owners to do. If you do not know your IMEI, go to Settings > About phone > Status and read it off. From there, you can start a claim online or visit an approved walk-in service partner. Back up data, take off screen protectors and cases, and expect to leave the device for diagnostic testing and possible panel replacement if it is approved.

If your phone has damage unrelated to the vertical line, such as a cracked display, it may not qualify for the program, even with the vertical line visible. In such a case, normal repair pricing/warranty terms apply.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold to receive longer support coverage

In addition to the Pixel 9 Pro program, Google is offering an extended warranty period for certain issues on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The foldable now gets three years of coverage for issues that “affect functionality,” which in context probably includes display-related issues. Like with the Pro models, devices that have cracked displays or damaged cover glass won’t be eligible for the extended program.

Google said customers who already paid to have a Pixel 9 Pro Fold screen replaced will receive an email on next steps. That outreach is key for early adopters who may have already confronted display problems, perhaps before this wider support was announced.

Why this move matters for affected Pixel 9 owners

Display defects are one of the most prevalent smartphone hardware faults, and OLED panels—aside from being colorful and efficient—can also be susceptible to driver-line issues and stress-induced inconsistencies. Industry repair pros like iFixit have long said vertical line artifacts generally call for a full panel swap, which is an out-of-pocket cost that can reach several hundred dollars if you’re not covered.

By pledging to fix this symptom for three years, Google is lowering the financial stakes for owners and extending the life of devices. That dovetails with the general right-to-repair movement and toward longer software support lifecycles for Google’s own devices. It’s also a gesture that helps maintain the trust of power users who opt for Pixel because it excels in capturing photos and subtly enhancing them using on-device AI.

What to do if you’re an affected Pixel 9 Pro owner

Update your phone to the most current software build, then restart to rule out temporary bugs.

Capture a photo or short video of the issue with the vertical line/flicker visible; reproducible evidence helps service centers.

Verify your IMEI in Settings and find proof of purchase if you can.

Turn off Find My Device before drop-off, and remove SIMs and microSD cards when applicable.

If using an authorized walk-in center, confirm your phone or parts are in stock to avoid return trips.

If you own a Pixel 9 Pro Fold, keep an eye on your email for any outreach from Google regarding previous screen fixes and review eligibility if you’re experiencing issues that could be related to the display. Also like the Pro models, obvious cracks or other physical damage may affect coverage, so you will want to carefully evaluate the condition of your device.

The bottom line: If your Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, or 9 Pro Fold is showing the sort of display symptoms described here, it doesn’t hurt to run this eligibility check. Google’s wider support may be the difference between a pricey repair and your phone working as it should.