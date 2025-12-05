Now the unlocked Google Pixel 10 256GB is $699 at Amazon, a $200 price cut from its list price of $899. That’s a 22 percent cut and the lowest price we’ve seen for Google’s newest mainstream flagship.

Such steep discounts this quickly after launch are rare in the premium Android tier, which makes this price drop all the more remarkable. If you follow industry trackers like IDC and Counterpoint Research, you’ve probably noticed this: while heavy holiday promotion typically pops up late in a model’s cycle, hitting an all-time-low price just months after launch is a solid sign for value shoppers.

What Makes This Google Pixel 10 Deal Stand Out Today

The Pixel 10 introduces Google’s Tensor G5 chip to the non-Pro tier, so more people can experience the same on-device AI features most shoppers actually care about without having to plunk down for a Pro premium.

And we all have a lot less money thanks to an unprecedented global pandemic that has made lingering around measuring pixels seem pretty damn superfluous.

Pictured: Google’s new Pixel 6 (right) and Pixel 6 Pro (left). The Pixel 6 family is here, with the high-end smartphone running its own “Tensor” G5 system on a 9-gen kit.

That ranges from improved Call Screen, which goes hand in hand with live transcription and translation, to fast, time-saving edits of photos that are kept local rather than done in the cloud.

Hardware hasn’t been shortchanged either. You’re getting the genuine triple-camera system with a telephoto lens on the back for cleaner zoom, a punchier processor than last year’s, and battery improvements geared toward all-day use. The 6.2-inch screen is just about the perfect size for comfort in one hand and yet plenty of space for streaming, maps, and games.

Real-World Use: Performance and Camera Experience

Tensor G5 dives into everyday AI tasks—summarizing voice notes, translating on the go, and screening calls—without the lag you sometimes see from older silicon. Google’s strategy combines dedicated machine learning cores with tight software integration that leans more toward real-world responsiveness than synthetic benchmark bragging rights.

Photography is still a Pixel calling card. Best Take, Magic Editor, and Night Sight are some of the features that rely on Google’s computational pipeline to ensure solid photos with less hassle. Previous Pixels have been consistent performers in blind camera tests conducted by some of the most noted reviewers, and an added telephoto lens to the standard model broadens what you can capture without stepping up to the Pro.

Price Context and Alternatives to the Pixel 10 Today

At $699, the 10 undercuts a lot of flagships, which often fall between $799 and $1,199. It’s worth noting, too, that the global average selling price of smartphones has been on the rise for several years now, making the fact that any sort of modern flagship with AI-centric features was able to hit this figure so quickly all the more impressive.

And if you’re juggling the Pro, that one’s getting a bigger screen, more RAM, and upward wiggle room for camera and battery. For most people, however, the standard Pixel 10 is where you’ll find the core Pixel experience — Google’s impressive AI toolbox, amazing cameras, and clean Android — in full effect on this discount.

Who Should Upgrade to the Google Pixel 10 Right Now

Owners of a Pixel 6-generation phone or older will notice the greatest boost in speed, battery life, and camera flexibility. Other brand-owning Android users who appreciate quick and dirty point-and-shoot photography with decent AI assistance will also be more than satisfied to recommend the Pixel 10.

Google has pledged multi-year software and security support on recent Pixels, with up to seven years promised for later generations. That longevity makes a $699 purchase feel like a safer long-term bet than many other phones in similar price brackets.

Before You Check Out: Storage, Carriers, and Timing

This deal is good on the unlocked 256GB model. There’s no microSD slot, so factor in your photo and video habits when deciding how much storage you need. There are broad compatibility bands for the unlocked model with all major U.S. carriers, but if you reside on particular 5G networks, it’s good to check band support first.

Deals can expire, and price changes will happen as inventory and pricing information change. Price-tracking firms have noted rapid back-and-forth churning on likely high-demand models, so if the Pixel 10 is anywhere near your consideration list, then waiting could mean missing out on the floor price.

Bottom Line: The Pixel 10 Deal Worth Acting On Now

The Pixel 10 at $699 is also the best mainstream Android deal going: flagship-level cameras, Google’s latest on-device AI, and long support for its lowest price yet. If you’ve been holding out for a substantial discount to upgrade, now is the time to act.