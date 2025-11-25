Google Pixel 10 Pro now at lowest price ever after 25% discount

The flagship Google Pixel 10 Pro only recently hit an all-time low of $749, down from its $999 RRP. The 25% discount thrusts the device into “don’t-wait” land for anyone considering a top-tier Android phone with serious AI smarts and premium hardware and polish.

It’s rare to see such a deep discount on a current-generation flagship, especially one popular for its computational photography qualities, long-term software support, and bright, silky-smooth display.

If you’ve been waiting to score a significant discount, this is your opportunity.

What you get for $749 with the Google Pixel 10 Pro

Under the hood, the Pixel 10 Pro is powered by a Google-designed custom Tensor G5 chip developed for on-device power-saving AI and camera processing. Matched with Android 16, all the features unlock: Magic Cue for real-time help from a coach and Camera Coach to improve your shooting style. It’s a phone that leans into AI in practical, everyday ways rather than gimmicks.

The 6.3-inch Super Actua display is the standout, with 3,300 nits of peak brightness and a refresh rate of 120Hz providing outdoor readability and fluid scrolling even in challenging light. The panel feels entirely flagship, whether you’re watching HDR content or playing games.

Cameras made for creative flex and serious zoom range

Behind the Pixel 10 Pro’s camera lies a triple rear array: 50MP main sensor, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto. Google’s Super Res Zoom also goes to 100x, and the addition of 8K video recording expands creative opportunities for mobile filmmakers. With those high-resolution sensors combined with Tensor-powered processing, Google continues to deliver punch-above-their-weight camera results for its range.

And in real-world use, the telephoto lens pays off for concerts and sports events and travel landmarks that you can’t reach any closer. Low-light shots look better thanks to the refined Night Sight pipeline, and the intelligent post-processing will save photos shot under difficult mixed lighting situations without requiring pro-level editing skills.

Battery and build quality that keeps rolling all day

One of the tricks up its sleeve is battery performance, supported by fast charging, which can get you to around 55% after half an hour—ideal for quick top-ups before a commute or flight.

There’s wireless convenience here, too—you have the functionality to use PixelSnap magnetic wireless charging for true drop-and-go ease.

Resilience is handled via Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and IP68 resistance against dust and water to provide peace of mind if life happens to drop or pour on you. Equally important, Google is promising seven years of software updates for the phone, which should extend the device’s security and feature life far beyond other upgrade cycles.

How this deal compares to other flagship phone offers

At $749, the Pixel 10 Pro is less expensive than a lot of other $1,000-class flagships while at least matching them if not outstripping overall quality, AI smarts, and support for years to come. It’s often said among industry trackers that the holiday shopping window is when premium phones feel the heat, but even a cool quarter off a current-gen model is something to note at any time of year.

Early buyer sentiment appears to have been good, with the phone averaging about 4.4 stars in large retail customer reviews. That would be consistent with what we’ve come to expect from recent Pixel generations: reliable camera excellence, practical AI tools, and the peace of mind that comes from years of updates.

Who should pounce on it and why the Pixel 10 Pro fits

If you care about having a best-in-class Android experience, seek a more compact-feeling flagship screen, and appreciate the focus on photography, then the Pixel 10 Pro checks those boxes. And anyone who hangs on to a phone for more than a few years will appreciate the extended support windows.

Inventory tends to sell when prices fall to record lows. If the Pixel 10 Pro is on your short list, this is exactly the sort of discount that makes it worth pulling the trigger and making it your daily driver.