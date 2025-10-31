Google Photos tests smarter RAW backup controls on Android

Google’s nearly ready to implement a smarter RAW backup workflow in Photos for Android, starting with one of the app’s most consistent points for anyone serious about creating camera pictures (“camera” and “pictures” being the pivotal terms of art here).

The most recent build includes placeholder code that makes a very easy choice: while RAW is excluded from automatic backup until you take action, all photos should share the smartphone with someone else—the cloud, just to be clear. Google has treated RAW and JPEG pairs in equal measure, backing up both, which is too much cloud use for anybody shooting RAW + JPEG. The current beta version appropriately separates JPEGs in the well-recognized /DCIM/Camera path and RAWs in a /Pictures/Raw directory. That allows Photos to conceal RAWs outside the public photo stream and avoid needing uploads if the user doesn’t intervene.

Android version 7.52.0.825653635 of the Android app has a new behavior, recommending that the server-side software may be ready to go. It’s present on the server now, and it seems like a widespread update is on the horizon. When enabled, a new Collection for RAW appears in Photos. Open that, and you’ll see the above options: back up RAWs only when you have the available storage option. That modeling is how many expert workflows handle source materials: keep the true data file locally or in a private archive; push-around publish-ready images in the cloud for good.

Why separating RAW and JPEG saves storage and bandwidth

RAW files save sensor data with little processing, typically around 10–12 bits per channel, allowing editors to save highlights, adjust white balance, or pull shadows without banding. But this flexibility comes with a substantial file size. On most modern phones, a JPEG is 3–8 MB, but a DNG from a 48–50 MP sensor is 25–50 MB. If you capture 100 shots in RAW+JPEG, you could easily end up creating 3–5 GB of RAW and 300–800 MB of JPEGs.

Typical JPEG on modern phones: 3–8 MB

DNG from 48–50 MP sensors: 25–50 MB

100 RAW+JPEG shots: 3–5 GB RAW and 300–800 MB JPEGs

With just 15 GB of free cloud space on a standard account, RAW uploads can fill up your storage and force you to upgrade to Google One. Many photographers don’t necessarily want all their RAW in the cloud. Rather, they’re inclined to immediately shareable JPEG in the cloud for viewing and sharing, with the RAW version being local or on external storage or backed up outside Google Photos with Lightroom, for example. And that’s the problem that your two manual paths solve: accidental bloat. This keeps the timeline sparse since RAW and JPEG copies aren’t overflowing into the main feed, but it retains immediate ready access to the original files in case they’re in order.

How the opt-in RAW backup toggle works in Photos

Inside Photos, the RAW Collection exposes an option to back up specifically on that folder. If you do nothing, RAW will be kept on the device, but if you do something, Photos will treat it as another medium in your backup plan. This switch is excellent for trips, events, or projects where you want to preserve your full-resolution archive in the cloud.

Because RAW uploads are heavy, this design complements Wi‑Fi‑only backup settings and granular Google One storage management. Power users on 2 TB or 5 TB plans can toggle backup on for professional shoots while keeping it off for everyday snaps. Everyone else can avoid surprise storage spikes and keep important edits focused on JPEGs without sacrificing the option to archive RAWs later.

Impact on camera apps, editors, and creator workflows

Android flagships from Google, Samsung, and OnePlus all support RAW + JPEG capture across auto, night, and manual modes. Shuttling RAW files to /Pictures/Raw provides a stable, predictable path for third-party editors such as Lightroom and Snapseed, which already watch common media directories. It should also reduce confusion in gallery apps by eliminating mirror duplicates in the main camera roll.

For creators, the upside is clear: share the polished JPEGs instantly while keeping the negatives on-device for deeper edits. If a client or collaboration requires cloud access, flip the toggle and upload just those sessions.

Other Photos interface tweaks spotted in testing

Another test this dogfood reveler spotted elsewhere in Photos was a compact redesign of the Create section. Animated promotional cards are replaced with cleaner iconography, hinting at a broader effort to streamline the interface and surface tools without visual noise.

What to watch for next with RAW backup rollout

All signs suggest the RAW workflow is close to going live. Keep the Photos app updated and check for the RAW Collection with its backup toggle. If you plan to upload originals, confirm Wi‑Fi‑only settings and review your Google One plan, as a single day of RAW shooting can consume multiple GB. For Android photographers, this is a quality-of-life upgrade that balances creative control with practical storage management. RAW stays available when you want it, invisible when you don’t, and finally under your control in the cloud.