Google Photos on Android Nears Manual Stacks And Immersive UI

Google Photos on Android is finally closing the gap with its iOS counterpart. Fresh evidence spotted in version 7.66 points to manual photo stacking, an immersive floating navigation bar, and wider adoption of Google’s Expressive UI redesign—features that have been live or previewed on iOS but missing on Android. While not yet broadly rolled out, the code and feature flags suggest parity is getting very close.

Manual Photo Stacks Move Beyond iOS to Android

Automatic Photo Stacks debuted to tidy up similar shots taken in quick succession, but the algorithm can miss. Manual Stacks, previously exclusive to iOS, fix that by giving users a simple, deliberate way to group images: select multiple photos, tap “Stack photos,” and your library becomes instantly cleaner without deleting anything. An independent app analyst, AssembleDebug, reports that the feature can be enabled in Google Photos v7.66 on Android, mirroring the iOS workflow.

This is especially useful for burst shots, near-duplicates from portrait and night modes, or those dozens of event pics you keep “just in case.” It also helps with scanned documents and receipts, where multiple takes are common. The net effect: a more navigable grid and less time lost scrolling.

Floating Navigation And Edge-To-Edge Polish

Android’s Photos app is also preparing an immersive UI that floats the bottom navigation bar slightly above the edge, paired with a gradient status bar for a true edge-to-edge look. iOS users have had a version of this for months, and it’s in step with Google’s broader Expressive UI work to modernize system and app chrome with bolder motion, color, and reachability improvements.

Beyond aesthetics, the floating nav boosts usability on big phones and foldables by bringing core tabs closer to your thumb. It should also reduce visual “banding” at the top and bottom of the screen, letting photos take center stage. Expect refined in-feed transitions and a more cohesive feel that aligns with recent Android design guidance to embrace immersive, edge-to-edge layouts.

Backup Controls Get An Expressive UI Tune-Up

Another quiet but meaningful change is a refreshed Backup area, including a redesigned folder selection menu built with Expressive UI components. That screen is where you decide which device folders—like Screenshots, Downloads, or messaging apps—count toward your cloud library.

Clearer controls matter. Since backups draw from your Google account storage, smarter UI can help you avoid syncing clutter and preserve space for what you actually care about. It also better communicates what’s on-device versus in the cloud, a frequent point of confusion for casual users.

Why These Tweaks Matter for Everyday Photo Use

Google has said Photos serves over a billion users, with trillions of images in the cloud and billions more added weekly. In that context, small interface gaps become daily friction. Manual Stacks reduce cognitive load across massive libraries, while an immersive UI makes core navigation feel lighter and more immediate.

These updates also harmonize experiences across platforms. When features like stacking, navigation, and backup controls behave consistently on iOS and Android, it reduces support headaches and helps users switch devices or share how-tos without platform caveats.

Rollout Timing And What To Watch For On Android

The signs are promising: in-app code, working flags, and near-complete UI treatments are strong indicators that a rollout is close. As with many Google apps, feature availability may depend on server-side switches and staged releases through the Play Store, so timing can vary by region and account.

To prepare, update Google Photos to the latest version and keep an eye on the Library and Backup sections for the new designs. When Manual Stacks lands, try grouping your favorite burst shots or near-duplicates—it’s one of those small controls that brings welcome order to a massive, ever-growing archive.