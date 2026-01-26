Google Photos Adds Text Prompts to Video Tool

Google Photos is rolling out a long-requested upgrade to its AI-powered Photo to Video feature, letting users guide the animation with typed prompts. Instead of crossing your fingers with “I’m feeling lucky,” you can now describe the motion, mood, or style you want and iterate until it fits. Google says videos will also include audio by default, making quick shares feel more complete without extra editing.

How Text Prompts Change Photo to Video in Google Photos

The new prompt box sits alongside existing animation presets. You can type in instructions like “slow pan with gentle zoom,” “cinematic parallax,” or “dramatic cut between photos,” then refine the text if the first pass misses the mark. Google will surface suggested prompts as guardrails for beginners, echoing the broader shift toward guided “prompting” rather than hidden controls.

As with other AI features in Photos, Google notes there are daily generation limits, and paid plans receive higher allowances. Access is restricted to users 18 and older and may vary by region. The tool lives in the Create tab, which consolidates the company’s generative features into one place.

The headline change isn’t just cosmetic. Early versions of Photo to Video could feel unpredictable: subtle motion on one try, a jarring transition on the next. Text prompts bake intent into the process, reducing randomness while preserving the creative lift that AI provides. The addition of default audio is a practical win too, eliminating the muted, unfinished feel of silent clips.

Why This Matters for Casual Creators and Families

Most people want results, not timelines. By letting users describe an outcome instead of hunting through knobs and sliders, Photos lowers the skill barrier for social-ready video. Think birthday slideshows with gentle camera moves, travel recaps with smoother transitions, or a pet highlight reel with a playful vibe—produced in a minute without jumping into a pro editor.

This builds on Google’s previous work with AI-enhanced motion such as Cinematic Photos, which relies on depth estimation to simulate realistic parallax. Bringing that sophistication into a promptable video flow is a natural step. It also aligns with how large consumer platforms are packaging generative tech: simple inputs, fast drafts, and a feedback loop that invites users to try again.

Part of a Larger AI Push in Google Photos

Photo to Video sits inside the Create tab alongside features like Remix, which reimagines images as illustrations in styles such as anime or comics, and the playful Me Meme tool. Across the app, Google has introduced guardrails and quotas to balance novelty with quality control. On its support materials, the company reminds users that results can vary and solicits in-app feedback to improve outputs over time.

The paid tier of Google’s ecosystem—most notably Google One AI Premium—has leaned into these capabilities by offering broader access and higher limits. It’s a familiar model in creative software: entice with a taste of automation, then unlock more capacity for power users who need volume and consistency.

What Prompting Looks Like in Practice for Videos

Good prompts are specific but not rigid. Instead of “make it cool,” something like “soft zoom with warm tones and a slow fade between photos” gives the model clearer intent. If faces are the focus, “hold on faces longer with a subtle portrait pan” can prevent overly quick cuts. Google’s suggestions will help newcomers learn the language without feeling like they’re engineering a prompt.

Because audio now comes standard, expect quick wins with memory-style videos that feel ready to post. For more polish, creators can still export and add music or captions elsewhere, but the baseline output should be closer to share-worthy than before.

Availability and Outlook for Google Photos Users

Google says the prompt feature is limited to adults and will roll out based on region. It’s accessible from the Create tab in Google Photos. The company has previously said Photos serves over a billion users worldwide, so incremental improvements like this can have outsized impact on everyday storytelling.

The big test will be consistency. If prompts reliably translate into the motion users imagine—especially across varied photo sets—Photos could become the default place for quick, high-quality memory videos. If outputs still swing from inspired to incoherent, the prompt box will become a helpful, but not definitive, fix. For now, it’s the missing piece many casual creators were waiting for: a simple way to tell AI what they want, and a fast loop to try again.