Google Phone Adds Personal Calling Cards

Google’s Phone app now lets you design a personal Calling Card that shows up on the other person’s screen when you call, turning a plain caller ID into a mini profile. The feature is rolling out broadly, and setting it up takes just a few minutes—no graphic design degree required.

What a Calling Card Actually Does on Your Calls

Think of a Calling Card as a shareable calling identity. It combines your photo and stylized text into a card that appears with your caller ID, helping contacts (and, if you choose, anyone you call) recognize you immediately. With spam and unknown numbers flooding phones, that context matters—Hiya’s State of the Call report notes that most people avoid answering unknown numbers, and users are far more likely to pick up when a caller is clearly identifiable.

Check You Have the Feature in Google Phone

Open the Google Phone app. Many users see a banner at the top that reads “Create your calling card.” Tap Get started if it appears. If not, tap the three-dot menu or your profile avatar, go to Settings, and look for Calling Card (menu names can vary slightly by device and region). Make sure you’re using the Google account you want tied to the card.

If you still don’t see it, update the Phone by Google app from the Play Store and ensure it’s set as your default dialer. Features like this often arrive via a server-side rollout, so it may take time even on the latest version.

Create Your Calling Card Step by Step Guide

Choose your Google profile: Confirm the account the card should use. This is important if you juggle work and personal profiles. Add a photo: Select Camera, Gallery, or Google Photos. Pick a crisp headshot or brand image. You can reposition and pinch-to-zoom to frame it just right. Customize text: Use the font row to pick a style that matches your personality or brand. The first option includes advanced sliders for width, weight, and roundness—handy for dialing in legibility. Beneath that, choose a color that contrasts well with your background image. Preview anytime: Tap your card to see a full-screen preview. This is the easiest way to spot low-contrast text or awkward crops before you share. Save and set sharing: Tap Done in the top-right. On the next screen, you’ll see a preview plus a setting labeled Show your calling card to. By default, it’s limited to your contacts. You can switch to everyone you talk to if you want your card to appear for new numbers you dial.

Control Who Sees Your Card and When It Appears

By default, your card displays to people already in your address book, which is a safe starting point. Expanding to everyone you call can help with professional outreach—think freelancers, small businesses, or community organizers who want higher answer rates. You can change this setting anytime in the Calling Card screen.

Keep in mind that visibility also depends on what the recipient’s device supports. People using the Google Phone app with caller ID enhancements are most likely to see your card as intended.

Pro Tips for a Card People Trust at a Glance

Pick a clear subject: A well-lit head-and-shoulders photo or a simple, high-resolution logo beats busy backgrounds. Avoid tiny text or clutter that won’t be readable at a glance.

Aim for contrast: Use dark text on light areas of your photo or vice versa. If needed, reposition the text or choose a bolder weight to improve readability.

Match your brand: Consistent colors and fonts across your email signature, website, and Calling Card build recognition. Google’s customization sliders make it easy to mirror a brand guide.

Keep it professional: Remember, your card may appear on unfamiliar devices. A clean image and neutral color palette help build trust, which is vital as call screening becomes the norm. Pew Research has reported that a large share of people ignore calls from unknown numbers; a recognizable identity helps you break through.

Troubleshooting and Availability for This Feature

If the banner doesn’t appear and you can’t find Calling Card in Settings, try these steps:

Update the Phone by Google app and Google Play services.

Set Phone by Google as your default calling app in system settings.

Confirm you’re signed into the correct Google profile in the Phone app.

Clear the app cache and restart your device to nudge server-side features.

The Phone by Google app is installed on over 1B devices globally according to its Play Store listing, so rollouts can be staggered by region and device type. If you’re updated and still don’t see the option, it’s likely just a matter of time.

Why It’s Worth Doing Now to Improve Answer Rates

From PTA coordinators to independent contractors, anyone who relies on calls benefits from instant recognition. In an era where spam volumes keep rising—highlighted by recurring reports from firms like Truecaller—adding a trustworthy visual identity can lift answer rates and reduce back-and-forth voicemails. Set it once, keep it updated, and let your calls introduce themselves before you even say hello.