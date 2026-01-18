Google Opens Gemini Personal Intelligence Beta

Gemini just got personal. Google’s new Personal Intelligence feature lets the assistant securely reference select data from your Google account to tailor answers, automate follow-ups, and surface the right details at the right moment. If you want in, you can enable it now and start using Gemini with far more context about your life.

Who can access Personal Intelligence right now

Personal Intelligence is rolling out in beta to users in the US with a Google AI Pro or Google AI Ultra subscription. You’ll need a personal Google account; Google Workspace accounts aren’t supported at this stage. The rollout is phased, so if you meet the criteria but don’t see the option, check back periodically as access propagates across accounts.

Google indicates broader availability is planned, including for users on the free tier and in additional countries. Until then, eligibility hinges on region, subscription tier, and a non-Workspace account.

How to enable Personal Intelligence in Gemini

In the Gemini app, many users will see a pop-up introducing Personal Intelligence. Tap Get started, review what data sources are included, and confirm. That’s the fastest path.

If you don’t see the pop-up, enable it manually: open Gemini, tap your profile or settings icon, choose Personal Intelligence, then toggle it on. From there, you can choose which sources Gemini may reference, such as your Gmail, Google Search history, YouTube activity, and past Gemini chats. You can return to this settings page anytime to adjust access or switch the feature off.

On the web, open Gemini in your browser, head to Settings, and look for Personal Intelligence. The same controls and toggles appear, allowing you to opt in and fine-tune what’s shared.

What Personal Intelligence can do for you today

The big shift is context. With permission, Gemini can recall details you’ve already entrusted to Google and use them to reduce back-and-forth. A few practical examples:

Email triage: “Summarize the latest itinerary details from my flight confirmation and highlight any changes.”

Research recall: “Remind me of the tax deductions I looked up last week and suggest what to save for next year’s filing.”

Media follow-through: “Queue three new tutorials similar to what I’ve been watching on YouTube, but keep them under 10 minutes each.”

Task handoffs: “Draft a reply to the latest message from my contractor confirming the updated budget and timeline.”

Because Personal Intelligence is opt-in and source-specific, you remain in control over how wide that context window opens. Many users will start with one source (like YouTube history) and expand as trust grows.

Privacy controls and data boundaries for Personal Intelligence

Personal Intelligence is off by default, and the controls are granular. You can allow or deny access on a per-source basis, pause the feature at any time, and clear activity from your account using Google’s My Activity and Gemini settings. If you revoke a source, Gemini will stop referencing it for future outputs.

Google says Personal Intelligence builds on existing privacy and safety systems already used across Gmail, Search, and YouTube. That means established safeguards, such as activity auto-delete options and account-level privacy checks, also apply. For extra assurance, run a Privacy Checkup to confirm what’s being saved and for how long.

As with any assistant that works with personal data, treat the setup like configuring a new phone backup: review what’s included, confirm retention settings, and share only what you truly want the model to reference.

Troubleshooting access issues and staged rollout

If you’re eligible but don’t see Personal Intelligence, try these steps: update the Gemini app, sign out and back into your Google account, confirm you’re using a personal (not Workspace) account, and check that your subscription is active. Because the feature is rolling out in waves, some users will get access later than others.

If you prefer to test-drive with minimal exposure, enable Personal Intelligence but grant access to only one source first. That allows you to evaluate quality and comfort before expanding permissions.

Why this matters for everyday Gemini productivity

Personalization is the practical frontier for AI assistants. Industry researchers have consistently found that relevance, not raw model size, drives perceived usefulness and sustained adoption. By bridging Gemini with the information you already keep in your Google account, Personal Intelligence cuts friction in everyday tasks—from inbox cleanup to planning and research—without requiring new habits.

If you have access today, enabling Personal Intelligence takes minutes and can save hours over time. Start small, keep the controls tight, and expand as the benefits become clear.