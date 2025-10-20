Google Offers Refurbished Pixel 8, Starting at $489

Google added the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to its Certified Refurbished store, which means you can now pick up a brand-new (kind of) version of the 128GB Pixel 8 for $489 or an 8 Pro for $699. It’s a significant step that ropes in flagship hardware from last year back into the fold at lower entry points, and it helps emphasize Google’s long-term software support promise.

What Google Is Offering in Its Certified Refurbished Store

The 128GB version is priced at $489 and the 256GB model costs $539, which are good prices given that the original MSRP for the phone was a more expensive $699. The Pixel 8 Pro makes an appearance at $699 for 128GB, a cut below the device’s debut price of $999. Both were the first Pixels to get Google’s seven-year OS and security promise, which has the Pixel 8 lineup set up for updates through 2030.

Google’s Certified Refurbished program usually entails thorough testing and inspection, cosmetic grading to “like new,” and a limited warranty backed by Google. For customers who would like to avoid third-party refurbishing, buying direct from Google mitigates this risk while maintaining access to the company’s official support and returns process.

How Refurbished Pixel 8 Pricing Compares to Newer Alternatives

Price is the headline, but there is context. A brand-new Pixel 9a has a selling price of $499 and we’ve seen plenty of offers for well under the refurbished Pixel 8 at $489. The 9a uses the newer Tensor G4, has a brighter screen and bigger battery, and carries over Google’s seven-year update window that stretches all the way out to 2032. In other words, the 9a gets you one more year of support and a newer platform.

The Pixel 8 strikes back, however, with a bigger primary camera sensor and slightly faster wired charging. For camera freaks, the Pixel 8’s imaging pipeline continues to be at its best, thanks to improvements in both Best Take and Night Sight. But for most consumers, the 9a wins with its more recent silicon and better longevity – particularly when sales drop it below the sticker on the refurb 8.

Is the Refurbished Pixel 8 Pro Worth Its Asking Price?

A refurbished Pixel 8 Pro is the more compelling play here for any of you big-screen lovers who also want Google’s best-in-class camera suite and an LTPO display without spending too much at the flagship store ($699 vs. $1,080). The problem is the wider market: deal cycles have depressed the Pixel 9 Pro XL during promos in recent years to even within striking distance of $699 while third-party refurbishers have priced 8 Pro units well under $500 for flash sales.

If you can score a steep discount on a newer flagship, the math changes. Otherwise, the 8 Pro refurb direct from Google is still the safer, warranty-backed road to a top-flight camera phone and a long software horizon.

Why Google’s Certified Refurbished Program Matters Now

More than saving money, when you buy refurbished, you also extend the lives of devices and keep more hardware out of the waste stream. According to Counterpoint Research, the global refurbished smartphone market has been on the rise over the past years as both the cost of new smartphones and the average selling price (ASP) of refurbished phones increase.

Google’s direct involvement points to the longevity of the Pixel 8 line. With seven years of updates, they’re fit for the long haul, and a first-party refurb program provides peace of mind about battery health, component quality, and clear support if something goes wrong—which is important to customers who might otherwise take a gamble on the marketplace listing.

Who Should Buy the Refurbished Google Pixel 8 Today

Why pick the refurbished Pixel 8: If you care about Google’s photographic performance, desire a phone that’s small and comfortable to use (read: have small hands), and prefer first-party support at a lower price than new. It’s a perfect fit if you’re moving on up from an older Tensor device and appreciate Google’s software-first approach, including features like Call Screen, Recorder transcription, and on-device AI tools.

If you want a brand-new phone with optimal support, the Pixel 9a will give you a longer update runway, and it comes with newer internal hardware and frequent promotional pricing. If you want a bigger, brighter screen and the best camera hardware Google put out in its generation, the refurbished Pixel 8 Pro is enticing for $699 — just compare that number against whatever sales are going on with newer models first.

Bottom Line on Google’s Refurbished Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

Google’s rejiggered Pixel 8 lineup expands the company’s store options for long-term software support devices at lower prices. The 8 starts at $489, which is all right but a little too close in price to the similarly discounted Pixel 9a, while the 8 Pro’s starting price of $699 seems to just call out to anyone looking for top-tier hardware on the cheap (just make sure you’re weighing it against occasional deals on more recent flagship phones). Timing is everything in a market this supercharged, and the right buy could come down to what week you shop.