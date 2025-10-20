Google Nest Audio deal drops price by 31%

Trying to add hands-free smarts and room-filling sound without spending too much? The Google Nest Audio is marked down by 31%, reducing the price at retailers like Walmart to about $70. It puts the smart speaker into killer value territory, particularly if you already use Google Assistant or have a Chromecast.

What makes this 31% discount offer unique

Smart speaker sales ebb and flow, but the average Nest Audio sale price has historically been about $70. You don’t have to worry about shelf space on end tables, bedside tables, or in home offices while enjoying a 31% drop from the typical $100 price.

And the price is just half the story. Smart speakers are a long-term play; the voice-enabled side of these technologies matures and integration evolves over time. Edison Research regularly finds that owners use these devices mainly to listen to audio and request quick information. All of these strengths can be enjoyed at this price with Nest Audio.

Sound and intelligence in a small package

The Nest Audio pairs a 75 mm woofer and a 19 mm tweeter that, according to Google, are tuned for deeper bass and better vocal performance than the original Google Home. Although Google touts louder volume and generation-to-generation improvements, independent testers like Rtings have described the tuning as favoring speech and podcasts without harshness.

Three far-field microphones assist the speaker in hearing users’ commands over wind and other background noise, while Voice Match enables it to recognize who is speaking and provide personalized responses.

Chromecast built-in allows you to cast audio from Android devices and popular apps, while Bluetooth 5.0 offers a direct connection when you want it.

Sustainability matters, too. Google claims the enclosure is made with 70 percent recycled plastic, and the fabric-wrapped design should fit most decor. A physical mic mute switch, status lights, and touch controls on top add practical touches and privacy reassurances without marring the look.

Who will get the most out of the Google Nest Audio

If you already depend on Google Assistant to set up routines, remind you to take out the trash, or check your calendar and control smart home accessories, Nest Audio will be a no-brainer upgrade for you. It functions especially well as a kitchen command center — setting multiple timers, adding things to your shopping list, and bringing your playlist back up with just a brief spoken prompt.

For even bigger sound, two Nest Audio units can be paired for true stereo. You can also pair it with other Chromecast or Nest speakers for synchronized multiroom playback, which is still one of the most fun smart home tricks for parties or whole-home listening.

How the Nest Audio compares to its closest competitors

Amazon’s Echo is its closest competitor, with quality sound and deep integration with Alexa. A few Echo models serve as smart home hubs with more radio standards that some power users may appreciate. The Apple HomePod mini has great handoff and HomeKit support for iPhone owners, but it loses out on features with Android phones, just as the Nest Audio works best with smartphones using Google Assistant.

Where Nest Audio sets itself apart is its great basic offer: reliable sound, reliable voice controls, and easy casting, all for a price that is lower than many of the others when it is discounted this heavily. It’s also worth mentioning that by buying a Nest Audio speaker, you are now eligible for a 31% off special deal. Here’s what you need to know before you buy: