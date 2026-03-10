Google Messages Tests SMS Blaster Protection

Google appears to be preparing a new defense inside its default Android texting app, with early code in the latest Google Messages beta pointing to an “SMS blaster protection” toggle. If it ships, the feature would target a growing class of tools that spoof cell towers and shove phishing texts straight to phones by forcing them onto older 2G networks.

What Is an SMS Blaster and Why It Matters

SMS blasters, sometimes marketed as portable base stations, impersonate legitimate towers and coerce nearby devices to connect, often by downgrading them to 2G. Because that legacy standard lacks modern protections, attackers can bypass carrier-level spam filters and deliver smishing messages at scale—think “bank” alerts with malicious links or fake delivery notices designed to harvest credentials.

Law enforcement and security researchers have documented similar tower-spoofing tactics for years, but the move from targeted surveillance to mass phishing campaigns makes this a consumer problem. The FTC has repeatedly warned that text scams are among the most commonly reported fraud vectors, reflecting a steady rise in robotext abuse and smishing campaigns across regions.

Clues Inside the Latest Google Messages Beta Release

Strings discovered in Google Messages beta version v20260306 reference a dedicated setting labeled “SMS blaster protection,” complete with a feature flag hint—enable_sms_blaster_protection. That wording strongly suggests a user-facing toggle rather than a silent background change, implying that Google wants to let users explicitly opt in or out.

Details are scarce, and beta code is not a guarantee of release. Still, the presence of a named control indicates Google is thinking beyond generic spam detection. The company already layers on-device machine learning and server-side heuristics to flag suspicious texts, but a targeted shield would acknowledge that tower-spoofed SMS can slip past traditional filters by design.

How Google Could Thwart Phishing Texts in Messages

While Google hasn’t explained the mechanics, several plausible approaches exist at the app layer. Messages could correlate carrier network state with message characteristics—flagging high-risk scenarios such as sudden 2G downgrades followed by bursts of unsolicited class-zero (flash) SMS or messages from atypical service center addresses. It could also lean on on-device models to score content for smishing indicators and apply stronger warnings or quarantines when a device is connected via insecure radio standards.

Another angle is user experience. A clear, persistent warning when the phone is forced to 2G, coupled with stronger prompts on links and attachments during that window, could blunt many drive-by phishing attempts. Importantly, app-level mitigations would serve users who cannot disable 2G at the system level due to carrier or OEM limitations.

2G Remains a Soft Target for Spoofing and Phishing

Security agencies and nonprofits such as the EFF have long cautioned that 2G lacks modern encryption and authentication guarantees. Google’s own security guidance has urged Android users to switch off 2G radios where possible. Newer Android releases have added a 2G toggle in settings on many devices, but adoption is uneven, and some regions still rely on legacy networks for coverage.

That gap leaves room for abuse. Even as RCS brings end-to-end encryption to modern chats in Google Messages, SMS remains the fallback for many services and one-time passcodes. Attackers know that targeting the weakest link—basic SMS over a downgraded connection—can yield outsized results.

What Users Can Do Now to Reduce SMS Phishing Risk

Until Google details or ships the new toggle, there are practical steps to reduce risk.

If your device supports it, disable 2G in cellular settings.

In Google Messages, ensure spam protection is turned on and keep the app updated.

Treat any unexpected link—especially “urgent” banking, payroll, or delivery notices—as suspect.

Verify sender identities through official apps or known phone numbers rather than replying to texts.

Report suspicious messages using the built-in “Report spam” option to improve filtering for everyone.

If Google moves forward, SMS blaster protection would be a welcome, targeted layer on top of existing anti-spam defenses—a recognition that the threat has evolved from random junk texts to sophisticated campaigns exploiting radio-layer weaknesses. For Android users who can’t fully control network behavior, an app-based shield inside Messages could be the difference between seeing a phishing lure and never receiving it at all.