Google Messages Rolls Out Selective Text Copy

Google Messages is finally addressing one of its most persistent pain points. In the latest beta release, version v20260306, the app is rolling out the ability to select and copy only part of a message—ending years of all-or-nothing copying that frustrated anyone trying to grab a code, link, or address from a longer text.

Early reports suggest a staged rollout, with some beta users seeing the change on select devices while others on the same version are still waiting. It’s a small tweak with outsized impact, especially given Messages’ broad footprint as the default texting app on many Android phones.

Why This Selective Text Copy Fix in Messages Matters

Until now, long-pressing a message in Google Messages surfaced a single “Copy” action that grabbed the entire text bubble. That’s fine for quick notes, but it’s clumsy when a message mixes useful details with fluff—think OTPs buried in disclaimers, addresses wrapped in marketing text, or shipment numbers inside chatty updates.

The scale of the problem is significant. Google has publicly reported more than 1 billion monthly active users for RCS in Messages, and business texting continues to surge. Industry analysts such as Juniper Research estimate that application-to-person (A2P) SMS traffic now totals in the trillions of messages per year globally, much of it OTPs and alerts. Even shaving seconds off the copy-and-paste dance pays dividends at that volume.

It’s also a matter of parity and polish. Core text selection is a basic expectation across modern apps and platforms. iOS users, for example, can highlight partial text directly inside iMessage bubbles. Bringing that same granularity to Android’s flagship messaging app closes a long-standing UX gap.

How Selective Text Copying Works in Google Messages

The new flow is intuitive. Long-press a message bubble and you’ll be able to drag selection handles across the text. A toolbar appears with the standard “Copy” control to grab just the highlighted portion. If you still want everything, the full-message “Copy” action remains a single tap away.

In our tests and those of early adopters, the behavior applies to both SMS and RCS messages with plain text. Rich cards and formatted content may behave differently as Google fine-tunes edge cases like emojis, mixed scripts, and right-to-left languages.

Who Is Getting the Selective Text Copy Feature Now

The feature is live for some users on the Google Messages v20260306 beta, and absent for others on the same build—classic signs of a server-side, staged rollout. That approach lets Google catch quirks before scaling to the wider beta pool and, eventually, the stable channel.

Reports span multiple brands and models, including recent mid-range and flagship devices. As with many Google app features, availability can depend on region, device configuration, and whether Chat (RCS) features are enabled.

A Signal of Broader Messaging UX Cleanup and Polish

Over the past year, Google Messages has focused on smoothing everyday friction—end-to-end encryption for groups, visual polish, and smarter media handling—while RCS adoption climbed. This selective copy fix fits that pattern: it won’t grab headlines like new video features, but it removes a daily annoyance for millions.

It also lands as cross-platform expectations converge. With broader RCS momentum and growing interoperability pressure, small UX wins like this help keep Android’s default experience competitive and consistent.

How to Try Selective Text Copying in Messages Today

To check if you have it, update Google Messages to the latest beta build from the Play Store, then force close and relaunch the app. If the feature doesn’t appear after a reboot, it likely hasn’t been enabled for your account yet. Given Google’s rollout cadence, wider beta availability typically follows within days, with stable release thereafter.

For now, this is a quality-of-life upgrade that feels overdue—and when it finally reaches everyone, it may become one of those subtle changes you wonder how you lived without.