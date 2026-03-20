Google Messages Rolls Out Live Location Sharing

Google Messages is finally gaining real-time location sharing, a quality-of-life feature users have been requesting for years. The capability is now appearing for some people in both the beta and stable channels, bringing Google’s default Android chat app in line with rivals that have long offered tap-and-go live location inside conversations.

Reports from users and testers indicate the rollout is server-side, so availability can vary by device and region. What’s clear is that Messages is getting smarter about moments when a static pin simply isn’t enough—like meeting a friend in a busy city or letting family track your commute without juggling multiple apps.

What the New Live Location Tool Does in Google Messages

You’ll find the option by tapping the plus button in a chat and selecting Real-time Location. Messages then shares a continuously updating position on a map within the thread. By default, sharing lasts one hour, but you can switch to “Today only,” “Until you turn this off,” or set a custom window using a clock-style picker.

The custom duration is granular—users report you can dial it in down to minutes, with an upper limit just shy of a full day. That’s ideal for scenarios like a festival, a day trip, or a cross-town errand. Under the hood, the experience is powered by Google’s system-level location services and the company’s Find framework, so updates are fast and battery impact is managed by Android’s background limits.

Recipients see a dynamic pin that moves as you move. If they’re in Google Messages, the map renders inline; otherwise, the app can fall back to a viewable link. The feature works in one-to-one and group threads. It’s designed to live alongside existing sharing options like sending a static location from Google Maps, but without shuttling you out of the conversation.

Availability and How to Get It for Live Location in Google Messages

Early sightings point to the latest beta build of Google Messages (including a release with a 20260313 identifier) as well as the public release track. Several Reddit threads and independent tests corroborate that both cohorts are seeing the toggle appear. If you don’t have it yet, update Google Messages and Google Play services, then force-close and reopen the app.

Because Google often enables features through staged, server-side flags, not everyone will get access immediately—even on the same app version. Look for a small dot indicator on the plus button in conversations; some users say it’s intended to highlight new tools such as live location. A few reports note that this dot currently persists even after use, suggesting a minor UI bug that’s likely to be patched.

Why It Matters for Messaging Parity on Android

WhatsApp and Telegram have offered live location since 2017, and Apple’s Messages integrates time-limited location sharing via Find My. For Google Messages—now a central pillar of RCS on Android—this closes a conspicuous gap. Google said RCS surpassed 1 billion monthly active users, and bringing expected conveniences to that scale reduces the need to jump between apps for simple coordination.

It also underscores how quickly Messages has matured from a bare-bones SMS client into a full-featured communicator with reactions, read receipts, high-quality media, and improved group chats. Live location is one of those small-but-frequent tasks that keeps people inside a conversation, smoothing out friction during meetups, rideshares, and family check-ins.

Privacy Controls and Safety Notes for Google Messages Live Location

Live location in Messages is opt-in and time-bound by design. The one-hour default helps prevent “always on” sharing, while the “Until you turn this off” option exists for longer needs. Android presents ongoing notifications when location is being shared, and you can end it at any time from the chat, the notification shade, or system-level location settings. As always, accurate sharing requires granting location permission to Messages.

Early Quirks and What to Expect Next during the Live Location Rollout

Beyond the persistent dot on the compose sheet, the initial rollout appears stable. A handful of testers mention that live maps render best when both parties use Google Messages, with fallback links appearing for others—typical for new cross-platform features. Expect Google to refine UI hints and streamline controls as feedback comes in.

If history is any guide, wider availability should follow over the coming weeks as the server switch flips for more accounts. In the meantime, if you rely on Messages daily, it’s worth checking that plus menu—you may already have one of the app’s most overdue upgrades.